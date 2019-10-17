The Public Option Bait and Switch

This is a fundamental problem with means-tested programs—the false notion that, if you just get enough wonks to put their big brains to it, you can create a way of ensuring that benefits will only extend to the truly deserving, and that all of those who are deserving will get the benefits. But when it comes to deciding what programs will be means-tested, ideologues usher the wonks out of the room and apply their own lens to the determinations. The result is a welter of inconsistency. If you’re a socialist, you might think there’s no reason why free college should be means-tested either; if you’re a libertarian, you might think it’s actually a jolly good idea to abolish public schools, now that you’ve mentioned it. Most lawmakers seem to agree that we shouldn’t use income to determine who has access to public schools, roads, or bridges. There’s nothing inherent to any of these areas of government activity that makes it obvious whether or not these programs should be universal or not; most of what determines that comes down to what a majority of decision-makers hold to be the role of government in society.



But even if you are a centrist who believes that only poor people should get free health care, you then have to design a system that ensures no one richer than your definition of poor gets free health care, and that all the poor people who qualify for free health care actually do receive it. This is not as easy to do as the candidates who back such plans believe it to be. For all the talk about how Medicare for All is a “pie in the sky” idea, what’s left unsaid is that as soon as the wonk trigonometry that undergirds these plans makes contact with the mischiefs of ideology (and the depredations of industry lobbyists), these public option pastries are also launched into the cloud layer.



Compared to Buttigieg or Biden’s plans, which are (perhaps intentionally) lacking in detail, Medicare for America does the best job at contending with this challenge—they really did their wonk-work on this one. As with premiums, out-of-pocket costs would be set on a sliding scale, from zero for people making less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level, up to $3,500 for an individual, or $5,000 for a family making 600 percent. It would supposedly automatically enroll the uninsured, but doesn’t specify how; the bill simply calls for “a process established by the Secretary for the automatic enrollment of eligible individuals who are not enrolled in other qualified health coverage.” This is not a small question that they’ve left in the hands of some future bureaucrat to puzzle out; it’s the whole ballgame. If you can’t ensure seamless coverage for everyone who doesn’t have private insurance, you have not created a universal program.

