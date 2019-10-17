The Public Option Bait and Switch

But even if you are a centrist who believes that only poor people should get free health care, you then have to design a system that ensures no one richer than your definition of poor gets free health care, and that all the poor people who qualify for free health care actually do receive it. This is not as easy to do as the candidates who back such plans believe it to be. For all the talk about how Medicare for All is a “pie in the sky” idea, what’s left unsaid is that as soon as the wonk trigonometry that undergirds these plans makes contact with the mischiefs of ideology (and the depredations of industry lobbyists), these public option pastries are also launched into the cloud layer.



Compared to Buttigieg or Biden’s plans, which are (perhaps intentionally) lacking in detail, Medicare for America does the best job at contending with this challenge—they really did their wonk-work on this one. As with premiums, out-of-pocket costs would be set on a sliding scale, from zero for people making less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level, up to $3,500 for an individual, or $5,000 for a family making 600 percent. It would supposedly automatically enroll the uninsured, but doesn’t specify how; the bill simply calls for “a process established by the Secretary for the automatic enrollment of eligible individuals who are not enrolled in other qualified health coverage.” This is not a small question that they’ve left in the hands of some future bureaucrat to puzzle out; it’s the whole ballgame. If you can’t ensure seamless coverage for everyone who doesn’t have private insurance, you have not created a universal program.



These plans are all incredibly convoluted ways to avoid doing a very simple and much more morally correct thing: covering everybody. They make the fatal political miscalculation of taking something that is very hard to do and making it very complicated to do, as well. They recognize that everyone needs health care, which is why they subsidize care for less well-off people, but go to immense lengths to avoid paying for the care of people who are deemed to be able to afford it by the Wonk Formula.



For example, Medicare for America promises to automatically enroll the uninsured, but also expects everyone to pay income-based premiums. How sure can you be that these uninsured people will be able to afford their subsidized premium—even if they have high student loan payments, or car payments, or are supporting a family member, or have credit card debt, or live in an expensive city? Are you positive that your Deserving Poor Matrix is generous enough to cover everyone, every eventuality, without anyone ever losing coverage because your math couldn’t capture the vast range of human experience, misery, and misfortune in America? How confident are you in your wonk-work? Confident enough to say no to a system where no one is personally financially liable for ensuring their own care, or not?



You might say, well, nothing is perfect, and that’s true. You might say, it’s better than what we have now, this is certainly a fair assessment. You could say that Medicare for All promises a lot, too, and would raise taxes to boot. But promising the best of all worlds, where private insurance and public option seamlessly work together to provide insurance that never provides a cost barrier to anyone, is at best dangerous and at worst a recipe for another Affordable Care Act disaster. If we’re going to go down the road of promising people that they can keep their plans once again, you better be absolutely sure that’s true.



Perhaps the next time the candidates appear on a debate stage, the same level of scrutiny and skepticism can be applied to the public option mavens and their plans, which are, if anything, woven from their own strands of gossamer. Medicare for All is a bunch of promises, and so are the public option plans. But the public option promises to be clever, where Medicare for All promises to be kind. We should find out which promises are the empty ones.