In The Lighthouse, Beauty Battles the Beast

The first thing you notice about Robert Eggers’s sophomore film, The Lighthouse, is not the way it looks, but the way it sounds. Waves, then a foghorn, then wind—they bleed into one another. There’s a score, too, unsettling and anxious, by Mark Korven, but it’s often hard to discern the music from the noise. This is appropriately destabilizing; The Lighthouse means to rile you.

The sound design is an important part of any movie, maybe the more so here because the film itself is so hard to see. Clearly that’s by design. Eggers and cinematographer Jarin Blaschke shot The Lighthouse in a near-square ratio and in black and white. It has the feel of artifact—a period piece, set in the late nineteenth century, that is dead set on being a documentary.

That is obviously impossible. The titular lighthouse is ersatz, built for the production on the coast of Nova Scotia. Still, everything feels real, or at least adheres to our expectations of how that reality looked: wooly sweaters, goofy underwear, sooty faces, bad teeth, dark rooms. Maybe working with history—his first feature, The Witch, was set in Colonial America—allows Eggers access to a time when it was harder to believe the folly that nature could be tamed. Eggers respects and fears nature, both the world around us and the wild within. The roiling waves are some of the most beautiful shots in The Lighthouse, a suggestion that whatever we tell ourselves, nature—human and otherwise—will always win.

The story begins with an apprentice, Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson), arriving on a desolate island in the company of a seasoned keeper, Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe). As a two-hander it’s closer to Pinter than Shepard, insofar as it’s hard to get a grasp on what, precisely, drives these men into eventual madness (hardly a spoiler; you know it’s coming from the very first shot). Is it isolation? Is it drink? Is it the futility of their task, to conquer the ocean? Do they just not get along or do they desperately want to fuck one another?