Bill Barr’s First Epistle to the Heathens

Barr’s reference to “angry and alienated young males” is particularly striking because of what he doesn’t list as threats to religious liberty and the “traditional moral order.” He does not mention, for example, the gunman who killed six members of a Sikh temple in Wisconsin in 2012. Or the one who murdered nine black parishioners in Charleston in 2015. Or the one who killed eleven Jewish worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue last year—the deadliest anti-Semitic massacre in the history of the republic. Anti-Semitic hate crimes recently surged to some of their highest recorded levels in the last 40 years.

It’s hard to imagine a more urgent threat to the free exercise of religious beliefs than these attacks. I don’t doubt that Barr is troubled by them. But their omission from his narrative simply underscores that his concern isn’t so much about the future of religious liberty, but the future of Christian hegemony in American public life.

That concern is somewhat well-founded. A Pew Research Center report released last Friday found that the percentage of Americans who identify as Christians now stands at 65 percent, a 12 percent drop from 2009. That decline is matched by a 17 percent rise in Americans without a religious affiliation, who now make up 26 percent of the population. By focusing on the immediate political context, Krugman missed the deeper social and cultural currents that animate not only Barr’s remarks, but similar fears throughout the religious right.

“Today, 62 percent of Christians say they attend religious services at least once or twice a month, which is identical to the share who said the same in 2009,” Pew reported. “In other words, the nation’s overall rate of religious attendance is declining not because Christians are attending church less often, but rather because there are now fewer Christians as a share of the population.” The generational divides are even more stark: Pew found that 84 percent of the Silent Generation and 76 percent of baby boomers describe themselves as Christian, while only 49 percent of millennials do so.

Those figures help explain why Barr devoted so much of his attention to education. “To me, this is the most serious challenge to religious liberty,” he said. “For anyone who has a religious faith, by far the most important part of exercising that faith is the teaching of that religion to our children. The passing on of the faith. There is no greater gift we can give our children and no greater expression of love. For the government to interfere in that process is a monstrous invasion of religious liberty.”

To that end, he criticized New Jersey and other states for requiring “an LGBT curriculum that many feel is inconsistent with traditional Christian teaching,” especially if parents can’t opt out. He lambasted state legislatures that don’t want to send taxpayer funds to private religious schools. And he said the Justice Department would intervene on behalf of the Catholic archdiocese in Indianapolis in a lawsuit brought by a Catholic school teacher who was fired for marrying her wife. “If these measures are successful, those with religious convictions will become still more marginalized,” he warned.



Other high-profile violations of religious liberty in recent years went unmentioned. It’s not surprising that he didn’t cite the Muslim ban that President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail and imposed in office with the Supreme Court’s assent. Nor did he cite the Justice Department’s intervention two years ago on behalf of a Virginia Muslim community that couldn’t obtain a permit to build a mosque. This spring, the justices even refused to delay the execution of a Muslim death-row prisoner in Georgia while he challenged a state policy that allowed a Protestant Christian minister to be in the execution chamber during the process, but not the clergy of his own faith.

The common thread that runs through Barr’s speech is power. In his telling, those who undermine Christianity’s preeminent status in American society are the one who wield and abuse it. “The problem is not that religion is being forced on others,” he said. “The problem is that irreligion and secular values are being forced on people of faith. This reminds me of how some Roman emperors could not leave their loyal Christian subjects in peace but would mandate that they violate their conscience by offering religious sacrifice to the emperor as a god.”

That comparison is enlightening, though not in the way Barr intended. The attorney general is not an unarmed prisoner staring down a lion in the Colosseum; he is one of the emperor’s most powerful magistrates. The Trump administration is a living testament to the Christian right’s political power in 21st century America. And while Trump himself is not known for adhering to a Christian moral code, he has staffed his administration with figures like Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and other religious conservatives who shape public policy every day.

Barr noted that the previous administration took a different approach. He cited the Obama administration’s efforts to enforce the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate on Christian-led companies and organizations that invoked religious-freedom claims. What he left out is that those groups have largely triumphed in the courts. The Supreme Court is more favorable towards religious-liberty claims today than they’ve been at any other time in the past 50 years. Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s conservative justices have handed victory after victory after victory to those claims in recent years. Thanks to Trump, they’ll likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

This dynamic is not healthy for American politics. Those who’ve found a moral and ethical foundation beyond Christianity aren’t going anywhere. And while Christians may be declining in relative influence, they aren’t vanishing from public life any time soon. (If anything, the history of Christianity is a history of surviving and thriving amidst the heathens.) The only viable option is peaceful coexistence, with all the vexations and frustrations that it brings. Public officials should work to bring us closer to that goal. Barr’s sectarian vision only pushes us toward a darker path.