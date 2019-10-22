Bill Barr’s First Epistle to the Heathens

Barr’s central argument is that American democracy can only survive if the people it represents are guided by a higher moral authority that constrain their individual passions. Religion, particularly the Christian faith, provides the civic virtue and ethical restraint that makes self-government possible. “Modern secularists dismiss this idea of morality as other-worldly superstition imposed by a kill-joy clergy,” Barr said. “In fact, Judeo-Christian moral standards are the ultimate utilitarian rules for human conduct. They reflect the rules that are best for man, not in the by and by, but in the here and now. They are like God’s instruction manual for the best running of man and human society.”

Over the last 40 years, Barr says, this foundation has been undermined by those who seek to drive Christianity from the public sphere. “By any honest assessment, the consequences of this moral upheaval have been grim,” he said. “Virtually every measure of social pathology continues to gain ground. [...] Along with the wreckage of the family, we are seeing record levels of depression and mental illness, dispirited young people, soaring suicide rates, increasing numbers of angry and alienated young males, an increase in senseless violence, and a deadly drug epidemic.”

This correlation doesn’t hold up as a causation. Weaker community bonds and growing isolation can indeed feed into what researchers call “deaths of despair,” especially among middle-aged white Americans. But declining religiosity is a less persuasive factor for these social ills than economic inequality and other policy choices. Secularism didn’t ship 21 million opioids to a West Virginia town with fewer than 3,000 residents; drug manufacturers who prioritized profits over human lives did that. The disturbing rise in U.S. suicides can also be more easily linked to meager mental health care resources and the ubiquity of firearms than moral relativism.