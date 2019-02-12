There may be no moment where it’s more important to have a cleric of one’s faith than at the moment of one’s death. Ray, who was a devout Muslim, asked if his imam could be present instead. The state said no. He asked if the minister could be excluded from the execution chamber. The state refused that request as well. Five days after the meeting, on January 28, Ray filed a lawsuit in federal court to halt his execution. He argued that the prison’s policy violated federal religious-discrimination laws as well as the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, which forbids government officials from elevating one faith or denomination above another.



Alabama responded by citing the court’s need to maintain prison safety and control who is present during an execution. The state also waived its requirement that the prison chaplain be present in the execution chamber when officials administered a lethal injection to Ray. But this merely changed the discrimination instead of curing it: A Protestant Christian prisoner would still be able to have a cleric of their faith by their side when they died, while those from other denominations and faiths would not.

The district court denied Ray’s appeal on timeliness grounds on February 1. Ray had told the court he only learned about the policy five days before he filed the lawsuit, and Alabama offered no evidence to the contrary. Despite this, the judge ruled that Ray should have filed the complaint after the state set the execution date in November. On Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals overruled that decision and stayed Ray’s execution until it could gather more evidence. Judge Stanley Marcus wrote that “it looks substantially likely to us that Alabama has run afoul of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.”

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority, in quashing the panel’s stay on Thursday and letting the state of Alabama kill Ray hours later, offered no explanation beyond a short, unsigned statement that cited the late timing of the appeal. So it’s unclear why they ruled as they did. But Kagan’s dissent shows how they made three unjustifiable decisions along the way. First, the majority didn’t just let the execution go ahead on schedule; they squelched the Eleventh Circuit’s effort to find out more facts before rendering a final judgment. “The Eleventh Circuit wanted to hear that claim in full,” Kagan explained. “Instead, this Court short-circuits that ordinary process—and itself rejects the claim with little briefing and no argument—just so the State can meet its preferred execution date.” In doing so, the majority sent the message that the convenience of state officials ranks higher than the religious-freedom claims of a condemned prisoner.

Second, the majority did not acknowledge that Alabama had come nowhere near proving its case. The state had to justify its religious discrimination by proving it had exhausted all other options when pursuing the “compelling interest” of prison security; it did not. “Why couldn’t Ray’s imam receive whatever training in execution protocol the Christian chaplain received?” Kagan asked in her dissent. “The State has no answer. Why wouldn’t it be sufficient for the imam to pledge, under penalty of contempt, that he will not interfere with the State’s ability to perform the execution? The State doesn’t say.” Nor does the majority, which stuck to the procedural aspects of the case.