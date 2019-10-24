Can the Opioid Crisis Avoid the Pitfalls of the Tobacco Wars?

In settling the opioid lawsuits with the two Ohio counties, the four companies that agreed to fork over funds all issued statements denying any wrongdoing. Walgreens, the sole plaintiff that refused to settle the case, did not. “We never prescribed any opioid medication, and never sold opioid medications to pain clinics, internet pharmacies or the ‘pill mills’ that fueled the national opioid crisis,” a Walgreens representative said in a statement to the New York Times. “Our pharmacists have always been committed to serving patients in the communities where they live and work.”

If more lawsuits are set aside for payouts, then only cash and similar statements of denial will define the response to the crisis in the history books. And just like in the tobacco wars, the matter of what happens with that cash suddenly becomes all the more crucial in establishing a nationwide state of recovery.

Setting aside the usefulness of getting private industry leaders to admit their mistakes for the record—the decision to settle is now wholly up to the governments behind the thousands of lawsuits—conversations need to happen now, not after the settlements are reached, about what will happen with the opioid payouts after they are obtained by tribes, states, and counties.

Of the $27 billion that tobacco companies will pay out to state governments in 2019, just 2.4 percent will be earmarked for tobacco use prevention and addiction treatment. Instead, states have opted for the past two decades to spread the money elsewhere to pay for other general government services that have nothing to do with nicotine—it has become a supplement to taxes when it was actually obtained for specific purposes.



The opioid settlements should not repeat this trend, and yet it seems almost inevitable that they will. Over the past 11 years, following the red wave of 2010 in conservative states with rural communities particularly susceptible to the opioid crisis, taxes on the wealthy and private industries have been slashed to the point of serious strain on basic public services. If a deal is reached that pays out tens of billions of dollars for a generation, the decision of what to do with these funds would rest with the same state legislatures that slashed these public services.

For the 77 tribal governments who have filed suits against the opioid companies, the issue is not so much rooted in their own government denying their citizens basic services, but of Congress continually refusing to adequately fund the programs as set out by the legally binding treaties signed by both parties. This refusal of adequate funding has only compounded the reality that Native communities were some of those hit the hardest by the opioid crisis. The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe currently maintains a population around roughly 2,600. In 2016, the tribal government declared a public health state of emergency after eleven citizens passed away from opioid-related causes. To put this into perspective: Had the same percentage of the Massachusetts population passed away that year, the state would have lost 29,000 people.

Across the board—as seen in recent guest columns in USA Today and CNN Opinion, among others—experts seem to basically agree on how the funds should be spent: The money must be focused on programs that distribute clean syringes and Naloxone, counseling and youth outreach for those at-risk or suffering from addiction, and long-term recovery services to prevent relapses. Cuyahoga County councilors seem to understand the need for such services: On Tuesday, the council introduced legislation to create a Opioid Mitigation Fund, where all the money from the settled lawsuit would be directed.

If settlements are the direction chosen by these jurisdictions, which the Cuyahoga and Summit case seems to portend, then it will be crucial that in five, ten, twenty years from now, when the crisis is no longer leading the nightly news, those responsible for directing this money to the appropriate coffers remember what opioids did to thousands of communities. If the memories wane and America forgets the pain that this crisis wrought on the affected nations, then we’ll all be standing around as the next private-industry-induced public health crisis takes it toll, having the same discussion and trying to figure out whether to take the flashy payday, or actually hold out for justice.