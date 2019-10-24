Can the Opioid Crisis Avoid the Pitfalls of the Tobacco Wars?

Of the $27 billion that tobacco companies will pay out to state governments in 2019, just 2.4 percent will be earmarked for tobacco use prevention and addiction treatment. Instead, states have opted for the past two decades to spread the money elsewhere to pay for other general government services that have nothing to do with nicotine—it has become a supplement to taxes when it was actually obtained for specific purposes.



The opioid settlements should not repeat this trend, and yet it seems almost inevitable that they will. Over the past 11 years, following the red wave of 2010 in conservative states with rural communities particularly susceptible to the opioid crisis, taxes on the wealthy and private industries have been slashed to the point of serious strain on basic public services. If a deal is reached that pays out tens of billions of dollars for a generation, the decision of what to do with these funds would rest with the same state legislatures that slashed these public services.

For the 77 tribal governments who have filed suits against the opioid companies, the issue is not so much rooted in their own government denying their citizens basic services, but of Congress continually refusing to adequately fund the programs as set out by the legally binding treaties signed by both parties. This refusal of adequate funding has only compounded the reality that Native communities were some of those hit the hardest by the opioid crisis. The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe currently maintains a population around roughly 2,600. In 2016, the tribal government declared a public health state of emergency after eleven citizens passed away from opioid-related causes. To put this into perspective: Had the same percentage of the Massachusetts population passed away that year, the state would have lost 29,000 people.