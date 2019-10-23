The Weapons America Is Leaving Behind in Syria

That U.S. arms end up in enemy hands is no surprise. A 2017 report from arms control group Conflict Armament Research found that ISIS had captured “significant quantities” of NATO weaponry after looting Iraqi weapons depots in 2014. The lion’s share of “found” ISIS weapons were Warsaw Pact-era firearms and ammo caches that likely originated in Russia and China, but many more foreign-pattern arms “were purchased by the United States and Saudi Arabia” from E.U. nations to equip Syrian opposition forces “without authorisation”—that is, without getting permission from the supplying government to redistribute the weapons. “Supplies of materiel into the Syrian conflict from foreign parties—notably the United States and Saudi Arabia—have indirectly allowed IS to obtain substantial quantities of anti-armor ammunition,” according to the CAR report. “These systems continue to pose a significant threat to the coalition of troops arrayed against IS forces.”

The types of American weaponry flowing into the chaotic region are alarming—particularly, anti-tank guided weapons like the BGM-71 TOW and FGM-148 Javelin missile. The Defense Department made a point of funneling these arms to Kurdish allies in northern Syria at the height of the anti-ISIS campaign, starting in 2017; the Pentagon’s fiscal 2018 budget request included funding for AT-4 anti-tank rockets and other weapons “capable of defeating specific threats that forces are expected to encounter,” as DOD spokesman Eric Pahon put it at a time. It’s not clear what exact chain of custody got those premier weapons systems in Kurdish hands, but at least 500 TOW missiles were reportedly transferred through Saudi Arabia to the Free Syrian Army in late 2015 through the CIA’s covert “Timber Sycamore” program.

As I have previously written, such weapons transfers are the U.S.’s go-to vehicle for shoring up partner forces abroad in order to free up U.S. forces—and when American weapons end up in the hands of our allies, some inevitably end up in the hands of our enemies. In late 2016, a year after Timber Sycamore kicked into high gear, an ISIS force near the Syrian city of Al Bab used guided anti-tank weapons—probably mostly Russian, but possibly some American—to make mincemeat of roughly 10 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, and an armored personnel carrier, according to open-source investigatory group Bellingcat. Just three months after the U.S. announced heavy weapons transfers to the Kurds in 2017, video footage showed a Javelin missile and launcher among an ISIS cache of weapons recovered outside the Iraqi city of Tal Afar.

That Javelin may have constituted “the most rapid case of [weapons] diversion following unauthorised retransfer,” according to the CAR. “The weapon was manufactured in the EU, sold to the United States, supplied to a party in the Syrian conflict, transferred to IS forces in Iraq... The full chain of transactions occurred within two months of the weapon’s dispatch from the factory.” The Trump administration may have held up delivery of Javelins to Ukraine this summer over campaign politics, but Islamic State militants had no problem getting one within eight weeks of production.

In 2017, investigator Damien Spleeters told Wired that the flow of arms, ammo, and other military-grade materiel into ISIS hands had presaged an “industrial revolution of terrorism,” in which militants scavenge munitions and raw materials like ammonium nitrate to engineer newer, deadlier weapons of warfare. To keep it going, he said, “They need raw material in industrial quantities.”