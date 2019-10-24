The Syria Withdrawal’s Other Victims

Many residents of Tabqa, a city on “Lake Assad” that was once held by ISIS, are wanted for anti-regime activities, including “employees of international NGOs that the regime did not permit operating” in Syria, said Mohab al-Nasser, a local activist from Tabqa. That city and nearby Raqqa are also home to about 200,000 displaced persons who fled regime-controlled areas in the Hama countryside, the Homs desert, and west of the Euphrates in Deir Ezzor. The regime views with suspicion anyone who chooses to escape life under its rule. “The entry of the regime [to Tabqa] will be a catastrophe for these people,” Mohab said.

Some NGO employees, particularly in the former ISIS stronghold of Raqqa, had recently returned to Syria with the encouragement of USAID, the foreign-policy development arm of the U.S. government. The Americans, understandably, wanted locals to lead the city’s reconstruction, from rebuilding schools to restoring water infrastructure and setting up volunteerism projects. Many of these locals, with their record of anti-regime activities and clear links to the U.S., are now wanted by the Assad regime. Zaid, an employee for one such USAID-funded NGO, told me that many Raqqa residents wish to see the return of the regime, which they (erroneously) equate with services and stability, “but no one wants the return of the secret police branches. The danger is their return, and people will start writing reports against each other.” Zaid is looking for ways to flee the city.

Other locals, who provided logistical help or acted as interpreters for SDF and coalition troops, face likely arrest and interrogation to extract whatever useful intelligence they possess. The Syria’s deputy foreign minister, Faisal Mekdad, declared on October 10 that anyone who worked with SDF or foreign forces had “committed crimes against” their country. “We won’t accept dialogue with those who had become hostages to foreign forces,” he warned. “There won’t be any foothold for US agents on Syrian territory.”