The Real Threat to Journalism Is Not Donald Trump

The story of private equity gutting and destroying local media is familiar and already well-told. Over and over again, journalists have documented the atrocity, including some whose jobs were lost over their work. Though the ultimate goal of journalism is to create change, change in this area has been slow to emerge. Private equity keeps buying and destroying.

When Splinter shuttered, former Gawker writer Brendan O’Connor wrote that “the workplace under capitalism is a dictatorship, and the dictatorship of private equity is an especially arbitrary one.” It’s a shame that journalism—something with such obvious broad societal value, and that should be wholly antagonistic to the rich and powerful—should be mostly done for private profit, with all the compromises that come with that. But the sad fact of journalism’s dependence on profit-making becomes far more grotesque and dangerous when the profiteers in question are financial sector wheeler-dealers.



This particular flavor of profiteers seek a higher yield, faster, with no regard for the long-term sustainability of the business. Alden Global Capital, which owns Digital First Media (DFM) and its publications like The Denver Post, drained hundreds of millions of dollars from DFM for their own gain. It can be confounding to contemplate: How can a hedge fund profit from destroying the value of what it just bought? Remarkably, they can. As The American Prospect explained in detail last year, private equity can make big bucks off destroying local papers if it “strips staffing and siphons off cash flow.” Papers continue to make money off local advertisers who still value them, even as the quality of the journalism collapses; cutting costs by laying off staff or centralizing production can speed it up. Essentially, the long-term consequences to profits don’t catch up fast enough to prevent the hedge fund owners from stripping the assets, who then flip the carcass.



That’s how you end up with instances in which Alden executives “rewarded themselves with tens of millions of dollars’ worth of prime real estate in Florida and the Hamptons for their personal enjoyment.” It’s how DFM could make a 17 percent operating margin, with $160 million in profits, in 2017—all while cutting their properties to the bone. Around the time those heady figures were reported, the company laid off 30 percent of The Denver Post’s newsroom. As the private equity firm GateHouse merges with Gannett, the largest daily newspaper owner, cuts of up to 10 percent of its workforce loom. What happens to the journalism when all the journalists are gone? It suffers; hard-hitting accountability reporting on matters of public interest goes away, because that takes time and costs money, and is replaced by fluff and nonsense to pad the space around the ads.



As Greenwell wrote on her last day as editor-in-chief of Deadspin, the decisions that are handed down from the rich guys in charge—the decisions that are supposed to steer unruly writers back towards profitability—are often very stupid. Half the industry pivoted to video at the behest of Facebook, who provided media companies with metrics that promised large returns on investment but which anyone with a clear head could easily surmise had been substantially juked (since it was in Facebook’s interest to do so). Eventually, you hit a critical mass of media executives who pick up Rich Guy On a Plane Magazine while heading home from Aspen and read about how their competitors are investing heavily in video because of Mark Zuckerberg’s Panglossian promises of profitability who think, well, if BuzzFeed or Vice or HuffPost is doing that, we need to be as well.

