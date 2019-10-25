The Real Threat to Journalism Is Not Donald Trump

As Greenwell wrote on her last day as editor-in-chief of Deadspin, the decisions that are handed down from the rich guys in charge—the decisions that are supposed to steer unruly writers back towards profitability—are often very stupid. Half the industry pivoted to video at the behest of Facebook, who provided media companies with metrics that promised large returns on investment but which anyone with a clear head could easily surmise had been substantially juked (since it was in Facebook’s interest to do so). Eventually, you hit a critical mass of media executives who pick up Rich Guy On a Plane Magazine while heading home from Aspen and read about how their competitors are investing heavily in video because of Mark Zuckerberg’s Panglossian promises of profitability who think, well, if BuzzFeed or Vice or HuffPost is doing that, we need to be as well.



It’s a dark state of affairs when a journalist would be sensible to breathe a sigh of relief that a billionaire bought their outlet.

It’s a dark state of affairs when a journalist would be sensible to breathe a sigh of relief that a billionaire bought their outlet. But it’s clear that the sugar daddy model of journalism is one of the safest remaining business models. The Los Angeles Times was rescued from the madness of Tronc’s ownership—which paid for its incompetent executives’ private jets and wanted to build a shadow newsroom of non-union journalists after its thoroughly zany idea to generate video content through “machine learning” failed to pan out—by billionaire Patrick Shoon-Shiong. Shoon-Shiong’s leadership has had its own problems, and the paper’s union only just reached an agreement on a contract after more than a year of hard negotiation, but it’s clearly a better environment than the dark days of Tronc; the paper has managed to add staff since the sale.



But the feel-good story of The Los Angeles Times has been a relative rarity. For every boon there seem to be a hundred boondoggles. The wonders of the free market have left hundreds of communities with no news outlets, and thousands with just one newspaper. Many papers across the country have cut staff and coverage so that they cannot provide adequate coverage. Some, like The Denver Post are slowly being exsanguinated by their financial sector overlords. In a dystopian twist, the ever-expanding void left in the wake of all this creative destruction is being filled by websites masquerading as local news outlets that serve up right-wing agitprop. Someone trying to find out what’s going on in their community might end up being fed a Heritage Foundation white paper dressed up as neutral news, without ever realizing that they’re not reading the genuine article. Having freedom of the press means nothing if you barely have a press at all, and what’s available is the product of deep-pocketed propagandists.

