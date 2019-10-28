The Toxic Nationalism of the Pharmaceutical Industry

As historians have shown, the highly racialized division between licit and illicit drugs—epitomized by the verbiage of “white” and “black” markets—became even more pronounced in the Reagan Era, paving the way for the opioid epidemic of the present.



During his presidency, Ronald Reagan launched a “War on Drugs” that aggressively targeted members of poor, urban populations for incarceration. He also launched a “Second American Revolution” that eliminated government oversights, relaxed FDA review processes, and permitted direct-to-consumer advertising of drugs for the first time. The anti-drug hysteria and the deregulation and mass marketing of legal pharmaceuticals were co-constitutive programs, writes Donna Murch. By vilifying one kind of drug user, the pro-privatization government sanctioned another.



By distinguishing its white, rural patient from the dark-skinned law-breaker in cities, Purdue both exploited and reinforced the racial logic driving the policing of minorities.

Recognizing that the difference between “dope” and medicine depended upon the profile of users, Purdue Pharma focused marketing efforts for its opioid OxyContin upon rural regions after 1996, when the drug was introduced—the better to keep regulators, who might have blanched at the prospect of expanded sales of opioids in urban markets, at bay. By distinguishing its white, rural patient from the dark-skinned law-breaker in cities, Purdue both exploited and reinforced the racial logic driving the policing of minorities. (In the 1990s, President Clinton expanded Reagan’s crusade with a “War on Gangs” and even proposed the death penalty for drug traffickers.) When the Drug Enforcement Agency eventually found high rates of opioid abuse within states like West Virginia and Kentucky in the early 2000s, the agency elected not to tackle opioid abuse, allowing Purdue to continue to profit from OxyContin, which sales representatives falsely claimed was not addictive. High demand for prescription painkillers spawned the market for synthetic opioids, which now account for almost half of all opioid overdoses.



Despite the fact that white, rural areas are, by design, most impacted by opioid abuse, conservative lawmakers continue to place the blame for the epidemic on urban areas that welcome undocumented immigrants, with the tacit approval of the drug industry. As Trump maintains, “Ending sanctuary cities is crucial to stopping the drug addiction crisis.” Such a claim reflects the longstanding narrative that foreigners are the cause of public health crises, while absolving the actual culprits and forestalling systemic reforms.



Those on the left have not done enough to undermine this fairy tale. When it comes to opioid abuse and high drug prices, Democrats may point the finger at pharmaceutical companies; but they reinforce the drug industry’s power by prioritizing biopharmaceutical solutions to health crises and, in some cases, fail to appreciate the connection between anti-racist reforms and health reforms.



Nearly all of the Democratic presidential candidates support increased funding for opioid addiction treatment, including expanding access to naloxone, buprenorphine, and methadone. While these medicines are critical in combating the epidemic, this policy nevertheless financially and symbolically benefits the very industry that created the crisis—without necessarily addressing the racially bifurcated system that prosecutes only certain drug users. Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang want to decriminalize opioids, but neither has offered a concrete plan for scaling back the broader War on Drugs. And while Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and Amy Klobuchar have unveiled plans to undo the War on Drugs, they all have a record of fighting for it, raising concerns about their commitment to challenging this industry-abetted form of racial injustice.



The Democratic candidates have also failed to counter the myth that America is exceptional in terms of the quality or safety of its drugs.

The Democratic candidates have also failed to counter the myth that America is exceptional in terms of the quality or safety of its drugs. Not long ago, Senator Cory Booker, who has taken a lot of money from the drug industry, opposed a measure to import drugs from Canada, claiming there was no way to guarantee the drugs met “American safety standards.” He willfully ignored evidence to the contrary, as well as the fact that most Canadian-imported drugs are already manufactured in the U.S. (He has since changed its stance.) And those candidates, like Senator Bernie Sanders, who have whole-heartedly supported importation and measures to cap drug costs, such as the use of a national pricing index, have done so on the grounds that Americans shouldn’t be disproportionately impacted by high costs. The last point may be true, but what if, in addition to asserting Americans’ rights, progressive candidates highlighted the collective need to resist the drug industry’s increasing power?



Unbeknownst to many Americans, essential drugs are still priced out of many individuals’ reach in countries with price caps, such as Canada. In fact, one in ten Canadians ration or skip medicine due to costs, just as one in ten Americans do. This reality should highlight the vulnerability on both sides of the border, as well as the need to enact collaborative reforms and not fall under the spell of the nativist tropes the industry uses to secure its capital.



The last century has shown that the drug industry depends upon the stoking of invidious divisions—between “patients” and “criminals”; citizens and non-citizens; whites and minorities; Americans and foreigners—to maintain its wealth and influence. Progressives ought to challenge this tactic both by calling it out by name and by more purposefully uniting people across both national borders and within our own communities in the struggle against an industry bent on profiting from the harm it inflicts across the globe.