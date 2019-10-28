The Toxic Nationalism of the Pharmaceutical Industry

That literary fiasco offers a particularly vivid example of Big Pharma’s century-long effort to exploit nationalist fears in order to protect itself against policies that could reduce profits. More recently, in response to measures to rein in drug prices and hold manufacturers accountable for the opioid epidemic, the industry has deployed racist tropes of dependency and invasion to distract from the need for sweeping regulatory reform.



It doesn’t surprise that President Donald Trump participates in the scapegoating of foreigners and “socialist” governments for the problems wrought by unfettered capitalism at home. Earlier this month, he assured supporters, “I will never allow [Democrats] to steal your health care and give it away to illegal aliens”—as if undocumented immigrants, rather than a broken, for-profit healthcare system, constitute the greatest danger to care-seeking Americans. What does raise eyebrows is that policymakers on the left seem reluctant to name the same prejudices deployed by the industry underwriting drug policies, missing the opportunity to unify individuals in a common fight for affordable medicines.



The drug industry’s tactics have been on full display in recent months, as curbing medication costs has become a national priority.

The drug industry’s tactics have been on full display in recent months, as curbing medication costs has become a national priority. In September, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which would impose price ceilings on popular drugs, PhRMA swiftly summoned the specter of depressed innovation and warned of American jobs fleeing to China, should the bill pass. Industry representatives also claimed that drug prices are high because other countries “freeload” on American innovation, failing to pay their share of research and development (“R&D”) costs. By stoking fears that other nations will either outpace the United States or drain it of its resources, industry representatives can redirect attention from an inconvenient fact: drug prices are lower in countries like Canada and the United Kingdom because those countries regulate prices.

