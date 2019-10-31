J Street Is Minding the Mainstream

Those other voices exist on a wide spectrum. Further to the left—where some people once saw J Street—there are groups that don’t believe in Zionism or the concept of a nation-state for a people, Ben-Ami said. J Street does believe that Israel should be a national homeland. But it also believes that Israeli security depends on supporting the rights of Palestinians. “That balance is actually a sensible U.S. policy, and it’s the right thing for both peoples,” he said.

J Street comes armed with recent polling data—distributed in handouts at the conference—that suggests an overwhelming majority of American Jews and likely Democratic primary voters share the group’s increasingly centrist, pro-Israel, anti-occupation orientation; presidential candidates are listening. Besides Sanders, four other Democratic hopefuls spoke at the conference. Amy Klobuchar somewhat puzzlingly thanked both J Street and AIPAC for condemning Israel’s decision to bar entry to representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the first two Muslim women in Congress. Pete Buttigieg suggested he was open to using U.S. military aid as leverage on Israeli settlements. Julian Castro echoed that call. Michael Bennet, who is still running despite failing to qualify for the last candidate debate, demurred on aid questions, but discussed his mother’s experiences as a Holocaust survivor. Others, including Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, addressed conference attendees in video recordings. (Warren, Sanders, Castro, and Buttigieg all skipped AIPAC’s conference earlier this year; AIPAC representatives declined to comment for this story.)

But as J Street claims the center, the group has exposed itself to criticism from the left flank. In advance of the conference, a group of “Palestinians in the United States wanting to return to our free homeland” published a Medium post arguing that J Street’s positions “do not represent the progressive, just and hopeful vision of the future that we know is possible.” It said the J Street conference’s invitees “do not represent the full array of Palestinians dedicated to pursuing freedom and justice for our people” and decried former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, a conference speaker, as “an Israeli war criminal.”

Jewish Voice for Peace, a group that opposes “anti-Jewish, anti-Muslim, and anti-Arab bigotry and oppression” and—unlike J Street—supports the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement to push for change in Israel, also did not attend this week’s conference. “I’m not sure that J Street is the right organization to take forward that progressive agenda and run with it,” Rabbi Alissa Wise, acting co-executive director of JVP, told me. “They’ve been so focused on AIPAC and Netanyahu and very attached to the two-state solution.” J Street’s positions could also squander valuable political momentum on U.S. Israeli policies, she added: “Are they going to be a drag on the progressive energy that is animating the Democratic party at this time?”

IfNotNow, a younger Jewish activist group that evolved during the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict to challenge “the overwhelmingly hawkish response of American Jewish institutions,” did attend J Street’s conference; cofounder Emily Mayer was a featured speaker. But the two groups diverge politically. “Whereas J Street takes as their starting point the two-state solution and a Jewish and democratic state of Israel, IfNotNow takes as its starting point basic freedom and dignity for both Israelis and Palestinians,” Mayer told me. “There is just so much of a gap between where the Democratic Party’s leadership is on the question of occupation—and Israel-Palestine more broadly—and where the Democratic base is,” she said, adding that the winds of the movement are shifting quickly, and “it remains to be seen how much J Street keeps up with that push and with that shift.”