Keep American Skies Open to Russia

“The [shared] layout of your military establishments, in my opinion, should be complete,” the president told reporters after the summit. “And I think that I would allow these planes—properly inspected, peaceful planes—to fly over any particular area of either country that they wanted to. Because only in this way could you convince them that there wasn’t something over there that maybe was, by surprise, ready to attack.” Khrushchev, however, balked at the proposal, which he suspected was an American “espionage plot.”

Ike was ahead of the curve. In 1992, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, 27 countries including the United States and Russia came together to sign the Treaty on Open Skies, which entered into force in 2002. Under its terms, participating countries could send unarmed observation aircraft with specific treaty-compliant imagery sensors to freely gawk at military hardware of interest in other participating countries, conducting flights over facilities on short notice.

Today, 34 countries participate in Open Skies, but it appears that soon there will be 33. President Trump “has signed a document signaling his intent to withdraw” from this remarkable but misunderstood treaty, The Wall Street Journal reported last week. The move appears to be a buzzer-beater shot by recently departed national security advisor John Bolton, who has never met a multilateral security agreement he didn’t hate. Not content to have been present at the destruction of the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the 1994 Agreed Framework with North Korea, and a U.S. pullout from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action—the Iran deal—over the course of his years in public service, Bolton managed to shiv one more treaty before leaving the administration and becoming a focal point of Congress’ impeachment investigations into U.S.-Ukraine dealings.