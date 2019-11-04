Keep American Skies Open to Russia

Today, 34 countries participate in Open Skies, but it appears that soon there will be 33. President Trump “has signed a document signaling his intent to withdraw” from this remarkable but misunderstood treaty, The Wall Street Journal reported last week. The move appears to be a buzzer-beater shot by recently departed national security advisor John Bolton, who has never met a multilateral security agreement he didn’t hate. Not content to have been present at the destruction of the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the 1994 Agreed Framework with North Korea, and a U.S. pullout from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action—the Iran deal—over the course of his years in public service, Bolton managed to shiv one more treaty before leaving the administration and becoming a focal point of Congress’ impeachment investigations into U.S.-Ukraine dealings.

As Slate’s Fred Kaplan writes, even as Bolton has left the building, his ideological fellow-traveler on arms control issues, Tim Morrison, remains (for a little longer) at the National Security Council, apparently seeing through the demise of Open Skies, another pillar of a fast-thinning post–Cold War arms control architecture. The United States has yet to formally initiate the six-month withdrawal process from the treaty, but that move appears likelier by the day.

The Open Skies Treaty has long had a public relations problem. Treaty-compliant flights are regularly revealed online by a dedicated group of military aviation trackers, but in some cases, routine Open Skies flight records filter up to mainstream media as baselessly provocative viral headlines. Last April, Fox News ran a panicky story—cross-posted by The New York Post—alleging that a “Russian spy plane” had buzzed “over Area 51 and other secret military bases” in the U.S.; the flight, it turned out, was fully compliant with Open Skies. The headline was ammunition for right-wing treaty hawks, as well as catnip for paranoid liberals searching for signs of Trump’s acquiescence to Russian President Vladimir Putin. But it was, strictly speaking, nonsense.

In contrast, withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty—and paving the path for Russia to do the same, once it can no longer surveil U.S. military sites from the air—suits Putin’s interests, while directly undercutting those of U.S. friends and allies. The treaty has been indispensable to Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia and Moscow-backed separatists: Kyiv has received data on Russian military developments, collected during flights by the U.S. and other friendly countries over Eurasia and the Caucasus. If the U.S. left the treaty, it could still share other, non–Open Skies intelligence with Ukraine, but not without sensitive processes and red tape getting in the way.

Contrary to the perception that the treaty is a giveaway to Russia, the U.S. actually conducts more flights over Russian territory than the Russians do over American installations. The treaty’s technical limitation on the type of allowable imagery sensors also places an equitable cap on the kinds of information that can be gleaned from the flights. Russian aircraft flying over American territory under Open Skies aren’t able to use super-high-resolution sensors, for instance. (U.S. imagery sensors on Open Skies surveillance planes are a little less sophisticated, but that could be rectified with smarter spending, which would amount to proverbial peanuts, as defense-budget line items go.)