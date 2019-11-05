The Political Corruption Legalized by the Supreme Court

In other words, Biden and his campaign staff can’t create a super PAC themselves or personally ask donors to fund one. They are, however, permitted to take the steps the Biden campaign took last month: reveal to reporters that they’ve dropped their opposition to super PACs and let news outlets publicize that information. As expected, a group of longtime Biden allies quickly organized a super PAC named Unite the Country and began using the funds they accrued to push back against Trump’s attacks. And while these activities are technically independent, they are unabashedly pro-Biden. Larry Rasky, the group’s treasurer, told Fox News that Unite the Country will “do our best to try and level the playing field and to use whatever is in the arsenal to take on lies and defend Biden’s record.”

Under the technicalities of the law, Biden and his campaign can’t coordinate with Unite the Country on strategy and messaging. Were a Biden campaign official to call a super PAC official to, say, urge them to not run attack ads against other Democratic presidential candidates, that conversation could run afoul of federal campaign finance restrictions. But if that same official were to tell journalists that the campaign would be unhappy if Unite the Country attacked other Democratic candidates, the super PAC could receive that message and everyone involved would be on legal terra firma. “Our campaign would be extremely frustrated if the super PAC was used to attack other Democrats,” Greg Schultz, Biden’s campaign manager, told reporters last week.

Biden’s super PAC shenanigans aren’t that extraordinary by recent standards. Hillary Clinton’s campaign also maintained kayfabe with Correct the Record, a well-funded pro-Clinton super PAC that vociferously defended her throughout the 2016 election. It all underscores how the Supreme Court misjudged the importance of independent expenditures in Buckley as well as subsequent cases that relied upon it. “The absence of prearrangement and coordination,” the justices wrote in 1974, not only reduces the risk of corruption but also “undermines the value of the expenditure to the candidate.” The fact that donors are willing to pour millions of dollars into these groups suggests otherwise.

Federal campaign finance laws are supposed to reduce the reality or appearance of corruption in American politics. In recent years, however, this regulatory regime has lent corruption a legal structure in which to flourish.

