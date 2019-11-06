Fixating on “Cancel Culture” in an Age of Transphobia

Jesse Singal has made transgender children part of his beat, in stories at New York magazine and The Atlantic, framing children’s transitioning as a conflict in which transgender activists’ “adult agendas” are at odds with medical best practices.* Katie Herzog wrote a 2017 piece for The Stranger on detransitioners—a small minority of adults who transitioned and then later identified with their assigned birth sex—part of a wave of stories, like Singal’s, which raise concerns about trans children and teens being over-medicalized, even though the far more common experience of trans people of any age is facing down financial and geographic obstacles, as well as medical gatekeepers, in accessing transition-related care. Meghan Murphy, a blogger from Canada, has lately brought her trans antagonism to the U.S. website of The Spectator. She is mostly known to American audiences for having been one of the few people with a considerable platform to be banned from Twitter for violating its terms of service in a series of trans-antagonistic tweets.

The canceled may have faced consternation online, but they have safe spaces, too, the Times reports: parties hosted by Quillette, one website still happy to publish their works, alongside its usual content against #MeToo and in defense of phrenology. Conspicuously absent from the Times piece are quotes and stories from the people who have been deemed—both by the canceled and their chroniclers—supporting players in the culture war debate: the trans individuals the canceled have concerned themselves with, and whose lives and health are at stake.

It was just one year ago that the Times reported that “‘Transgender’ Could Be Defined Out of Existence Under Trump Administration” by narrowing the definition of “sex” to that which can be determined “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable.” It is a definition at least some of the canceled, such as Murphy, defend—even as it would effectively eliminate federal recognition under the law for 1.4 million transgender people in the United States, including at least 150,000 trans children for whom the canceled profess concern.