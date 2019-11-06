Fixating on “Cancel Culture” in an Age of Transphobia

Last weekend, The New York Times published a rogue’s gallery of the allegedly “canceled”: that is, a group largely composed of writers who have faced profound public criticism, mostly online. In one another, they have found common cause, says the Times—even something like a community. They share the same critics (those they deem “social justice warriors”) and sometimes the same allies, the piece claims—a circle of contrarian podcasters, or an editor at Quillette, the online magazine devoted to rebranding conservative ideas as courageous defenses of free speech.

But one commonality remains unobserved: Of the 13 public figures featured in the story, ten have been “canceled” in part for work which has antagonized trans people.

Jesse Singal has made transgender children part of his beat, in stories at New York magazine and The Atlantic, the common theme being that social acceptance of trans people—and trans activists’ “adult agendas”—is at odds with medical best practices and could harm children. Katie Herzog wrote a 2017 piece for The Stranger on detransitioners—a small minority of adults who transitioned and then later identified with their assigned birth sex—part of a wave of stories, like Singal’s, which raise concerns about trans children and teens being over-medicalized, even though the far more common experience of trans people of any age is facing down financial and geographic obstacles, as well as medical gatekeepers, in accessing transition-related care. Meghan Murphy, a blogger from Canada, has lately brought her trans antagonism to the U.S. website of The Spectator. She is mostly known to American audiences for having been one of the few people with a considerable platform to be banned from Twitter for violating its terms of service in a series of trans-antagonistic tweets.

The canceled may have faced consternation online, but they have safe spaces, too, the Times reports: parties hosted by Quillette, one website still happy to publish their works, alongside its usual content against #MeToo and in defense of phrenology. Conspicuously absent from the Times piece are quotes and stories from the people who have been deemed—both by the canceled and their chroniclers—supporting players in the culture war debate: the trans individuals the canceled have concerned themselves with, and whose lives and health are at stake.