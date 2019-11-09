Trump Has Squandered the Legacy of the Berlin Wall

Thirty years ago this weekend, a dour and rumpled East German apparatchik named Günter Schabowski faced a smattering of reporters and cameras for a press conference in East Berlin. Rifling confusedly through a sheaf of papers, Schabowski mumbled details about new travel stipulations for East Germans, hundreds of thousands of whom had recently been protesting the ongoing brutalities and restrictions of the East German government. Schabowski, according to later recollections, hadn’t actually bothered to pore through the details of the new travel regulations—nor, it appeared, had many of the East German officials who could sense their regime teetering toward collapse. Shortly before the close of the press conference, Schabowski revealed almost offhandedly that East Germans could now pass through all border crossings, including those directly into West Berlin. When asked when the new allowances would kick in, Schabowski glanced through the memo in front of him: “Effective immediately, without delay.”

The Schabowski presser—which left the East German spokesman rattled, clearly unprepared for the revolution his words had just unleashed—immediately rippled both east and west. East Berliners, smothered for decades by Soviet forces and their proxies in the East German government, clambered toward, and then onto, the Berlin Wall. East German forces held their fire. Some turned to firehoses; Western cameras caught the hilarious way these efforts were easily repulsed by those wielding umbrellas. Others, frustrated by the imbecility of their superiors, threw up their hands and opened the border gates. Just like that, nearly three decades after Nikita Khrushchev had tossed up a wall that symbolized all of the hatreds threading the Cold War, the Berlin Wall came tumbling down.

In another world, in another timeline, the upcoming anniversary of the collapse of the Berlin Wall would be cause for trans-Atlantic celebration. There would be feasts and fêtes, parties and pronouncements of the success of liberal democratic reforms, and the ultimate impotence of tyrannical governments who once oversaw those in Bishkek and Budapest and Belgrade. There would be, in Moscow, introspection, and pledges of reform. There would be, in Washington, resolve, and resounding support for strengthening the bonds built on the backs of that night, some thirty years ago, in Berlin.

Instead, this weekend will be cause for something else: consternation, and concern, and questions about whether the fruits of that victory have already been exhausted. There will be theories about where everything went wrong, and how everything turned upside down. In Moscow, there will be puffed chests and renewed calls for empire. In Washington, there will be further revelations of the lengths to which the American president went to pressure foreign governments—those firmly in the U.S.’s camp, no less—to investigate a political rival. And in Ukraine, and all those post-Soviet states that are now on the frontline between liberal democracies and the types of modern authoritarianism propped by the Kremlin, there will be new worries about whether the U.S. will still support their long, laborious push to join the West. And there will be cause to wonder whether Donald Trump, the man now in the White House, even believes that all those post-communist nations the U.S. helped wrest from the USSR’s embrace are, as Trump said, “real countries,” anyway.