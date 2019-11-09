Trump Has Squandered the Legacy of the Berlin Wall

In another world, in another timeline, the upcoming anniversary of the collapse of the Berlin Wall would be cause for trans-Atlantic celebration. There would be feasts and fêtes, parties and pronouncements of the success of liberal democratic reforms, and the ultimate impotence of tyrannical governments who once oversaw those in Bishkek and Budapest and Belgrade. There would be, in Moscow, introspection, and pledges of reform. There would be, in Washington, resolve, and resounding support for strengthening the bonds built on the backs of that night, some thirty years ago, in Berlin.

Instead, this weekend will be cause for something else: consternation, and concern, and questions about whether the fruits of that victory have already been exhausted. There will be theories about where everything went wrong, and how everything turned upside down. In Moscow, there will be puffed chests and renewed calls for empire. In Washington, there will be further revelations of the lengths to which the American president went to pressure foreign governments—those firmly in the U.S.’s camp, no less—to investigate a political rival. And in Ukraine, and all those post-Soviet states that are now on the frontline between liberal democracies and the types of modern authoritarianism propped by the Kremlin, there will be new worries about whether the U.S. will still support their long, laborious push to join the West. And there will be cause to wonder whether Donald Trump, the man now in the White House, even believes that all those post-communist nations the U.S. helped wrest from the USSR’s embrace are, as Trump said, “real countries,” anyway.

It’s not hard to see why those countries once under the Soviet yoke would feel this way. Just last week, amid the snowballing insanity of a president siccing his personal lawyer on a prone government in Ukraine—and threatening to withhold vital American military aid in the process, all just to smear a political rival—we learned that, in his first year in the White House, Trump wasn’t even sure Ukraine was a real country. In late 2017, Trump prepped for a meeting with Petro Poroshenko, then serving as Ukraine’s president. Kurt Volker, the man who’d volunteered as special envoy to Ukraine, ran through a quick refresher on the country for Trump. Trump, though, wouldn’t have it: The president, per the Washington Post, “peppered Volker with his negative views of Ukraine, suggesting that it wasn’t a ‘real country’”—and that, for good measure, Ukraine “had always been a part of Russia.”