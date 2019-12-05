The Uneasy Uplift of The Testaments

When I first read The Handmaid’s Tale, the world was in the midst of a huge social experiment: If we just told girls that sexism was over, would it somehow turn out to be true? Growing up as a (rich, white) girl in the 1980s and ’90s was to be the target of a mind-blowing amount of propaganda related to girlhood: Being a girl was great and fun and sparkly and magic and a superpower and also completely ordinary and normal and nothing to worry about at all. In my experience, this method was fantastically effective up until I hit adolescence, at which point the gap between these stories and the reality I was living came pretty close to driving me insane. In that context, the nightmare vision of The Handmaid’s Tale felt like a kind of lifesaving contraband, an explosive secret truth with the power to bring the world to its knees.



THE TESTAMENTS by Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese 432 pp., $29.95

Margaret Atwood’s novel imagines a society named Gilead, in which a fertility crisis has led, in short order, to the overthrow of democracy, the rise of a patriarchal theocracy, and a system of oppression in which the country’s few remaining fertile women are farmed out to wealthy couples and forced to bear children for them. Teenagers are often drawn to fantasy worlds in which young people are fed into impervious systems to be classified, labeled, and defined (see: Allegiant, The Hunger Games). Even if the categories are oppressive, the clarity of rules can be a kind of relief. In Gilead, categories proliferate: Wives, Handmaids, Marthas, Unwomen, Econowives, Aunts. But the novel is most concerned with the lives of the Handmaids, those fertile women whose sexuality makes them a particular target of societal prurience, violence, and control. In a sense, the Handmaids are the teenage girls of Gilead, their sexuality both definitive and taboo.

The sole note of hope in the novel is sounded only in its final pages. After the narrating Handmaid disappears offstage, headed to an uncertain fate, an appendix informs us that the testimony we’ve just read is an artifact from a fallen civilization: The all-powerful Gilead is no more. This promise—of the end of Gilead—is the starting point for Atwood’s new book, The Testaments.

The Testaments is set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale. It’s an immersive, well-constructed book, as I’d expect any novel by Margaret Atwood to be. The first half of my copy is filled with light pencil marks noting well-turned phrases, sharp observations, and subtle emotional truths. For example, here’s how a young woman captures the coolness of the relationship between herself and her adoptive parents.