The Uneasy Uplift of The Testaments

The second half of my book is largely blank, because I’d given myself over to the story. It’s a fast-paced yarn featuring a range of classic adventure-novel tropes: mysterious parentage and secret identities; spying, friendship, and short-lived teenage romance, capped off with a climactic seafaring adventure. The plot is propulsive, the characters compelling, the world closely and thoughtfully observed. And yet, The Testaments largely lacks the power of its predecessor. Why?

One simple reason may be familiarity. Since its publication in 1985, The Handmaid’s Tale has become a classic, a staple of high school reading lists, and more recently a TV show. Protesters wearing long red dresses and white bonnets have become a familiar sight outside state houses and courts. Headlines about the erosion of reproductive rights regularly scream variations of the phrase “We live in Gilead now.” The cultural omnipresence of the Handmaid as a shorthand for female oppression has had the counterintuitive effect of domesticating the bizarre, dark world that Atwood originally imagined. The second book simply can’t land with the same shock of the strange that the first one did. And make no mistake, Gilead is weird: Its system of oppression is both baroquely elaborate and extremely narrowly tailored. It seems to function only to oppress women, since none of the other pressing social issues of our day—white supremacy, economic inequality, etc.—come into play in any meaningful way. One might reasonably ask: In a world awash in possible dystopias, why this particular one? And why now?

In the first book, much of the shock and confusion we feel when we are introduced to Gilead is shared with the narrator, Offred. After a coup, Offred is catapulted from her commonplace existence into a nearly incomprehensible worst-case scenario, and she struggles for most of the book to wrap her mind around what has happened. Her isolation and lack of information work to facilitate the book’s claustrophobic sense of terror. The characters in The Testaments, by contrast, have much more access to information about the system under which they live. They have this information (spoiler alert) because they’ve been tasked with bringing that system down. Of the book’s three narrators, one has grown up inside Gilead, and so she has access to the small details that structure it from the inside; one has grown up outside of it—in Canada—and so she has access to sources of broader perspective, like history classes and broadcast news. The third is Aunt Lydia, the main antagonist of the first book and one of Gilead’s core architects, and so she has access to its secrets.