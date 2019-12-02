The Surprising Maturity of Marriage Story

In Marriage Story, Nicole has given up a promising movie career to devote herself to Charlie and his work in New York, and he feels betrayed when she, having taken a starring role in a pilot and put their son in school in LA, wants to stay on the West Coast, as he’d always promised they might. He can be selfish and oblivious, using her ideas, soaking up the glory and awards. She went along but now resents it, and though they’ve agreed to do things amicably, she lawyers up, hiring a pit bull attorney delectably played by Laura Dern, and pulls some standard dirty tricks. He cheats; she hacks his email. When she brings up his affair, he complains, though visibly, helplessly aware of how ludicrous and pathetic he sounds, about all those other times in his sexy, successful twenties, when he could have cheated on her but didn’t. She drinks too much; he punches a wall and tells her he wishes she would die.

Yet things don’t stop there. Nicole and Charlie also apologize, defend each other, prioritize the child’s wishes and well-being, keep struggling through toward some livable compromise. They cry not like raging toddlers but like adults—when no one’s looking, while doing their best not to. The result is a sensitive portrayal of how people can justify things they’d sworn never to do, how they can try and fail and then, despite humiliation and disappointment, keep on trying even when, in a conventional sense, it might seem to be too late. Johansson and Driver reward the director’s close attention: You see each, framed, isolated in medium shots, faces contorting in pain or shifting in reflection.

Remembering their early days, Nicole tells her lawyer that the sex was good in the same way the talking was—“everything is like everything in a relationship”—thus also tacitly acknowledging that what strengthens a marriage is often what later unravels it. Evidently she’d liked Charlie’s decisiveness, had at first wanted to be subsumed in someone else’s project rather than take charge of her own, and it’s no one’s fault that she can’t settle for that anymore. Unlike Squid, it turns out, this movie is not showing you a car crash or its aftermath, but a living thing that’s being maintained against steep odds. The main difference, perhaps, between a supposedly good parent and a poor one—like that between good and shoddy work—is continually renewed, redoubled effort.

Why does this more humane and hopeful account of arty bicoastal types struggling to co-exist feel like such a leap forward for its writer-director? While Baumbach has always been perceptive and funny, the register of his less successful movies can feel oddly flat, even in those moments when his characters confront one another: rage, cry, throw punches. A bewildered, angry child becomes a bewildered, angry old man, with little in between. A character will tell the embittered artist, in his principled obscurity, that he is the one who’s really fixated on worldly success—as if that hadn’t been obvious to the audience within minutes of his appearance onscreen. The sculptor-father’s rant about the talentless mediocrity of his more lauded friend in The Meyerowitz Stories could have been strutted and fretted by the writer-father character in Squid. Just as the writer steals books from his estranged wife, insisting she’s written her maiden name in them later as a ploy, so the sculptor invites himself over to an ex-wife’s house decades after their divorce and takes home a book he claims was always his. It can be hard to keep your attention on people who aren’t curious about themselves or one another, and who repeat the same tantrums from scene to scene, movie to movie.