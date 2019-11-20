Returning to Wounded Knee

Aquash’s murder is the focus of the final act of the documentary, in which McKiernan pulls archival footage and interviews a series of surviving AIM leaders criticizing the FBI’s tactics. The federal agents attempted to convince AIM leaders that Aquash was working as a double agent for the U.S. This resulted in three lower-level AIM members—John Graham, Arlo Looking Cloud, and Theda Clarke, who have all since been convicted—driving her off the reservation, executing her via a gunshot to the back of the head, and dumping her body in the ditch.

The documentary leaves viewers to assess the situation for themselves. The responsibility for Aquash’s death belongs to a number of parties. Among the many rumors that have engulfed AIM over the years is that Banks and Means, at the very least, knew about the plan to murder Aquash—former AIM Chairman John Trudell, who is not featured in the film, testified in 2004 that Banks had told him in a private conversation after the body was found by the rancher, but before it was identified, that it was Aquash. In a current-day interview included in the film, McKiernan asks Banks point-blank if he had anything to do with Aquash’s death, to which Banks, after pausing for the briefest of moments, responds, “No.”

Around this time, a line uttered by Ojibwe author David Truer in a recent New Yorker interview reverberated in my mind: “I want better heroes than Russell Means, I want people with more integrity than Dennis Banks. I think we deserve people with more honesty and integrity, I do, there’s too much at stake.”

McKiernan understands his role in the documentary. The story is loosely told from his perspective as a young reporter thrust into a sink-or-swim series of situations at Wounded Knee. McKiernan wrote and provided most of the voice-over, cutting back and forth often with archival news clips and interviews. While, chronologically, Wounded Knee was his first major assignment, as a documentarian, this isn’t his first rodeo. McKiernan also directed the 2000 offering Good Kurds, Bad Kurds: No Friends but the Mountains and the 1990 Frontline feature, The Spirit of Crazy Horse.

A series of crucial questions arise when any such work featuring Native voices and actions is created and sold by a white reporter: What does this work hope to accomplish? Is it the education of non-Natives specifically on the siege of Wounded Knee? Is it an opportunity to center elder, radical Native voices from one of the most famous Indigenous acts of resistance in this nation’s history, as a way of reminding Indian Country of how far it’s come in the time since? And, maybe most importantly, is this form and are these creators the best mode of education?

This is not to question McKiernan’s capabilities as a journalist or a documentarian: He was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 1976 for his 1975 photography work during the firefight that claimed the life of a Native resister and two FBI agents and earned Peltier a spot on death row in Florida. Documentaries produced, written, or directed by white Americans on minority subjects aren’t going to cease anytime soon, even if they’ve already become comedic fodder for the same studios that fund them. McKiernan’s latest offering, like his previous ones, serves as proof that such undertakings can be completed in a respectful, engaging manner and function as a bridge to a wider American history for a non-Native audience, introducing them to material that rarely makes it into most U.S. students’ K-12 curricula.

But this film is also a reminder of the wealth of material awaiting Native reporters, creators, and artists as they continue to reclaim their communities’ stories. There are 573 federally recognized tribes in America, over 100 more state-recognized tribes, and dozens of unrecognized ones. Within them are thousands of stories of resistance, just like Wounded Knee, only without mainstream attention.

McKiernan’s best work in this documentary comes with the delicate humanization of the AIM rank and file. Nowhere is that more true than in the case of Willard Carlson—a guiding voice in the documentary. McKiernan met Carlson, a citizen of the Yurok Tribe, by happenstance, 40 years after Wounded Knee, on a camping trip. Unlike the AIM leaders included in the documentary, Carlson is not present to answer for dubious or fatal intentions; he is here as proof of grassroots empowerment and the outrage toward the U.S. that festered within the dozens of marginalized Native citizens who heeded AIM’s call to action. When he informed his mother in 1972 that he was headed for Pine Ridge, she didn’t try to stop him; she handed over eight rifles.

The film’s most thoughtful shots are saved for the end, when Carlson returns to Wounded Knee. Standing before a memorial, a young Native boy looks up at Carlson. The kid is a bit camera shy, but he musters up the courage to ask Carlson if he was there in 1973. Hearing that he was, the boy regards him with the kind of reverence most Americans reserve for when they spy a lingering World War II veteran. It’s a touching moment, built upon by a series of shots in which McKiernan visits Carlson back home on Yurok land as he establishes Yurok culture for the younger generations. In an era of continuing struggles over land rights, sovereignty, and broken promises, Carlson proves that while it was often obscured by egos and drama, the core mission of Wounded Knee—to strike back at systemic injustice—is still alive and well in the rising generation.

