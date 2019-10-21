Indian Country Deserves a Better Hero Than Richard Nixon

With tribal nationhood already under siege, the arrival of House Resolution 108 in 1953 landed as a death blow. The legislation sought to make the entire Native population “subject to the same laws” as “other United States citizens.” To accomplish this, the House tasked the Secretary of the Interior with reexamining all existing Indian Country-related laws and treaties. Two weeks later, Public Law 280 sought to further bolster the aims of Resolution 108, shifting the jurisdiction to prosecute laws on tribal nation land from federal authorities to those run by states. More importantly, it abolished the ability of Native nation-backed law enforcement to prosecute crimes on their own land.

The idea undergirding all of these measures, from the Dawes Act to P.L. 280, was simple: The U.S., tired of being constrained by the legal agreements it signed with these tribal nations, wanted to assimilate Native peoples into Anglo-American culture and, in doing so, erase their status as citizens of separate, sovereign governments. In order to accomplish that, they had to deconstruct the legal instruments that had been put in place to preserve what is known as self determination—the ability of tribal governments to set their own laws, police their own citizens, and develop economic projects to build a sustainable presence.

From 1953 to 1969, in a period now known as the Termination Era during which over 100 tribes were stripped of their federal recognition statuses, the United States sought to rid itself of the Indian.