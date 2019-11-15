Climate Change Is Already Hurting Kids’ Health

The early effects, however, are already upon us. “People are already dying from preventable climate-related causes—and that will only get worse unless we take the right steps,” Colin Carlson, a researcher at Georgetown University who has mapped the spread of diseases like dengue in a changing climate, told me over email. Carlson, who was not affiliated with the Lancet report, says the study makes it clear “how our future depends on choices.”

Even with aggressive policies in place to limit greenhouse-gas emissions, health care will still need to improve in order to address existing and future climate-related crises. Health systems are already straining under the pressure of these illnesses, the report’s authors said, and strengthening these systems will be key in responding to a changing world. In fact, health now accounts for 5 percent of all spending on climate adaptation, the report said.

More than half of the cities surveyed in the report said they expected climate change to “seriously compromise” their health infrastructure. One-third of countries now provide climate information, including data on weather and water, to the health sector. And over half of the countries in the world have established national health emergency systems, planning for everything from disease outbreaks and heatwaves to conflict and financial crises.

Early warning systems, Watts said, can help combat the spread of malaria and dengue, letting people know under which conditions mosquitoes and diseases spread, allowing them to stock up on vaccines and medications, and alerting doctors and nurses who will need to be trained to recognize symptoms and treat the diseases. As heatwaves strike around the globe, officials also need to know where the vulnerable people—those who work outdoors, the elderly, the sick—are located; they need to make sure they have enough baseload power so their air conditioning doesn’t fail; and they need to have enough ambulances and staffers on hand during these extreme events.

Climate change also raises the stakes for the universal health care debate, as a safety net for climate-driven healthcare crises. “It’s never going to be as simple as a world where we solve climate change or we don’t,” Carlson said. “But if we don’t solve climate change, universal healthcare will dramatically change how we feel that failure.”

Staying “well below two degrees Celsius” of global temperature rise would help limit catastrophic effects, the Lancet authors noted, but they also pointed out that “current progress is inadequate” to meet that goal. In fact, the world emitted an all-time high of 33.1 gigatons of CO2 from burning fossil fuels in 2018, and total greenhouse-gas emissions from all sources were the highest ever recorded in 2017.

“Without accelerated intervention, this new era will come to define the health of people at every stage of their lives,” the authors wrote. Indeed, that era has already started. The time when climate change could be considered separate from health care is already behind us.

Putting climate change into healthcare terms could help reconceptualize the debate. “It turns out, all of the things you want to do to respond to climate change, they’re just sensible, cost-effective public health interventions,” Watts told me. “Climate change is not about polar bears, not about 2100, and it’s not about a country no one cares about, like New Zealand,” he joked. (Watts is Australian.) Then he sobered again: “It’s about 2019. It’s about human health, which is far more tangible than parts-per-million of CO2. And it is about that child standing next to you.”