The Missing Piece in Democrats’ Health Care Plans

When Hurricane Sandy slammed into New York City in 2012, water poured into Bellevue Hospital’s basement, where the fuel pumps were stored. The elevators stopped working. At a time when its services were sorely needed, the oldest hospital in the United States was forced to close its doors, unequipped for storms of the climate change era. “One by one, all the patients in the intensive care unit, those on ventilators, and those receiving hemodialysis were carried down the stairs,” wrote physician and writer Danielle Ofri in the New England Journal of Medicine. It became all too clear, all too late, that climate change is a public health threat, and healthcare systems and policy will need to adapt.

Democratic presidential hopefuls so far have mostly debated health care policy and climate policy as separate issues, with the former getting far more debate time. Given the way the two topics intersect, it’s critical not just for climate plans to talk about public health implications, but also for any articulation of health care policy to acknowledge that health care will increasingly take place in a changed environment.