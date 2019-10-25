The Missing Piece in Democrats’ Health Care Plans

Gundlach highlighted the need for “easier access to the kinds of interventions that we call preventative care,” which can educate people on what they might be susceptible to in their changing environments. He pointed to community health centers as a potential way to extend this type of care. A few candidates support more community health centers, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Joe Biden, though they haven’t talked in their released plans about how these centers might be useful in the era of climate change.

That’s generally true of candidates’ platforms: Health care gets a mention in climate plans, but not vice versa. Julián Castro’s climate plan mentions the need for accessible health care. “We will ensure that all people have access to universal and high-quality health care regardless of their employment status to respond to the dangerous health impacts of climate change.” Similarly, Warren’s climate plan also notes how “a simplified Medicare for All system will make it easier for the federal government to quickly tailor health care responses to specific environmental disasters.” And the principles of a Green New Deal—ensuring social equity and jobs, while directly addressing the source of climate change by setting stringent emissions goals—would likely lower the health vulnerabilities of certain populations, while also reducing the health impacts of climate change by tackling its source.

Some candidates also include public health interventions within their climate plans. Bernie Sanders is calling for a $40 billion Climate Justice Resiliency Fund, which would direct funds into areas with high climate vulnerabilities, including to address public health challenges and establish an Office of Climate Resiliency for People with Disabilities. Warren also supports more funding to environmental justice communities and adjusting permitting rules to the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act to better measure environmental health disparities.

Many social policies indirectly affect this intersection of health and climate. For instance, affordable housing policy, which many candidates have proposed, is a way to protect people from environmental harm.

Every candidate has embraced increased healthcare access. Yet some of the candidates’ healthcare plans still have coverage gaps. For instance, Joe Biden’s plan for a public option added to the Affordable Care Act would leave 3 million people uninsured and fails to reform Medicare. This could mean that some of those most vulnerable to climate change do not receive the care they need, for example if they find themselves dealing with lyme or dengue (predicted to expand into the southeastern United States).