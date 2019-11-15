Elizabeth Warren Retreats From Medicare for All

But Warren can’t possibly believe that 2023—a year after midterm elections that traditionally tend to reduce the number of legislators in the president’s party—would be a more auspicious time to enact a single-payer bill. Her latest proposal, then, is smoke and mirrors, a red herring—any cliche you like. It looks as if Warren’s feet of clay have returned, and that this proposal merely allows her to continue to claim that she supports Medicare for All. Under a Warren presidency, we would be immensely lucky to see her pass a public option that remains as generous as the one she outlined on her website today. Rallying support in her third year to bring about an even larger overhaul of the system is incredibly quixotic.

Democrats are often so bent on being clever that they end up somewhere incredibly stupid. Seeing the stranglehold that Republicans and the filibuster have put on the Senate, Democrats spend all of their time figuring out their strategy like it’s a puzzle to be solved, a game of chess that’s not worth playing unless success is pre-ordained. What currently passes for policy fights among Democrats boils down to the struggle to discover the magic point where compromise and passage become guaranteed, rather than developing the best possible policy and staking a claim to be the party that will resolve America’s problems. The next Democratic president is going to have to fight very hard to pass anything worth passing, in any policy area—and even the best effort may not be enough. But allowing timid centrists and hostile Republicans to set the boundaries for what’s possible locks in limited possibilities and sends a demoralizing message to the electorate.

If Warren believes that what’s possible is limited to a public option, she should just say so. It would not be illegitimate for Warren to argue that she would rather support a compromise measure that she believes has a better chance of passing—though in that case, she will have to own the substantive inadequacies and diminished public health that arise from that decision. If, however, she actually wants to pass Medicare for All, leaving that project to her third year in office makes no sense—unless the plan is to create an escape hatch from her promise of single-payer. There are two possibilities: Either Warren is naive, or she believes voters to be.