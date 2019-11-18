The Climate Movement Needs More Creative Tactics

Emissions rates are still rising, even in ostensibly leftist Nordic countries like Sweden where environmental and progressive policies are comparatively easy to enact. The U.S. government is almost totally captured by a repressive, oil-obsessed administration, and even the opposition party is working hard to quell ambitious climate policy. Against such challenges, traditional leftist mass movement tactics, while important, are unlikely on their own to prove sufficient for provoking fast, sweeping social and political change. Strikes were designed to achieve a very particular goal: to win workers better wages and labor conditions. We shouldn’t assume that this very particularly honed tactic will automatically transfer to dismantling fossil fuel infrastructure. At this late and dire hour, movements will have to summon the courage and creativity of those that pioneered mass politics in the first place by experimenting with new strategy and quickly deploying novel tactics.

What might novel strategy look like? The twin crises of global ecological collapse and climate disruption, and their only solution—decoupling worldwide infrastructure from a small suite of resources on which it’s totally dependent—are conditions completely unprecedented in human history. It would be like building a movement to get the Roman Empire (and the rest of the classical world) to wean its economy off hydrological infrastructure or enslaved people, all while the Empire declined. There’s not one simple model we can point to for guidance. But there are examples that may offer some ideas and inspiration.

Anti-fracking campaigns are one of the only examples of grassroots movements successfully keeping fossil fuels in the ground. This goal—foregoing accessible and profitable carbon energy—is critical and often overlooked. Even early Green New Deal drafts have omitted measures to “keep it in the ground.” Expanding renewable energy infrastructure is exciting, but it has to displace carbon energy generation or, with its manufacture and transportation footprints, it will simply add more CO2 to the atmosphere. Even with the absolute rise in renewables, they still represent a meager portion of energy consumption (around 10 percent globally) and the economy is still hitting records in use of fossil fuels and emissions.

The anti-fracking movement in the U.S. gained ground in 2010 with Josh Fox’s Oscar-nominated documentary Gasland. The film presented in stark and human terms the visceral damage caused by gas drilling. The importance of emotionally provocative mass media to movement-building cannot be overstated and it’s largely missing from today’s decarbonization movements. Gasland helped spark grassroots actions all over the country that forced prominent bans on hydraulic fracturing. The most notable, New York State’s 2014 statewide moratorium, has withstood several elite challenges. Governor Cuomo instituted the ban in response to, as Dissent put it, “a broad-based statewide campaign that drew in Occupiers and movie stars, lawyers and beer brewers, NGO staffers and political puppeteers.” The movement leveraged cultural icons effectively, gathering support from 180 artists like Mark Ruffalo and Paul McCartney, and fused organized rural communities with the mass voting power of New York City to pressure the state government to maintain its ban. There wasn’t a central mastermind: It was a distributed movement led by people with skin in the game.

While mobilized for a cause most progressives find abhorrent, it’s also clear that the anti-abortion movement has been astonishingly effective at pushing a radical agenda—one, especially in the case of a blanket overturn of Roe v. Wade, a majority of Americans do not agree with. Modern anti-abortion movements in the U.S., for about half a century, have found substantial success in holding elected officials accountable to their goals and in getting their grievance on many state legislative agendas: essentially, in making abortion a make-or-break issue for conservative elected officials, even at times when momentum appeared to be moving against their issue. The recent anti-choice movement has looked less like Koch-funded anti-climate campaigns—centralized, capital-glut cephalopods of evil—and more like the dedicated, distributed movements climate activists will need to forge in order to force aggressive decarbonization. “The laws may appear to present a united front and a coordinated political campaign,” The New York Times reported of states’ many abortion restrictions passed in the last year. “Instead they reflect a sustained effort by a network of disparate activists, each with their own strategy honed over decades of work.” The model is one of many autonomous groups, all bound by the same simple and overriding goal, fueled by the same sense of moral righteousness.

When I asked Raphael Schlembach, a researcher at University of Brighton focused on social movements, for some ideal examples the climate movement could draw from, he pointed to another: the Rojava revolution in which Kurds in Northern Syria have sought to build an autonomous region on egalitarian values. Emerging in 2011 from the Syrian Civil War, which is now thought to have been exacerbated by climate change, Vice called it, “the most feminist revolution the world has ever witnessed.” As the New York Times reported in 2015, “Rojavan women had been championed as leaders, defense of the environment enshrined in law and radical direct democracy enacted in the streets.” The ill-defined political entity, still unrecognized by the U.N. and NATO, is attempting to weave together ideals of environmental sensitivity, direct democracy, multi-ethnic pluralism, and a kind of libertarian ecosocialism into a new state. Whether this low-carbon, equitable model of governance will withstand Turkish invasions remains to be seen—and will probably depend greatly on future U.S. interventions—but it could provide an example of people coming together to find ways to live justly and sustainably in an ecologically compromised world.

Passing complex and visionary policy like a Green New Deal, sustaining decarbonization that could maintain a habitable earth, and achieving change at a scale never before achieved means not just matching the intensity and sophistication of past social and labor justice movements, but exceeding them and dreaming beyond current tactics. The challenge decarbonization presents is both politically and technologically unprecedented. We can look to examples for ideas and inspiration, but diverse, distributed decarbonization movements will probably need to adopt a variety of tactics, including new ones—and quickly.