Locking People Up: South Dakota’s On It

“Meth: We’re On It.” For the briefest of moments Monday evening, these words managed to drown out impeachment analysis as social media cocked a collective eyebrow in the direction of South Dakota.

The slogan is from Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s anti-drug campaign. Complete with a website (the URL is, naturally, onmeth.com), the aim of the series of portraits seeming to announce their subjects are “on” meth is to curb South Dakota’s ongoing issues with substance abuse and drug trafficking. Following initial online bafflement that such questionable copy had made it to print, the state’s secretary of social services attempted to convey in an interview with the New York Times that the state was indeed aware of the implication of overlaying the words on top of photos of South Dakotans:

“I would say that we did expect a reaction,” she said. “It’s a play on words. It’s sort of an irony between healthy South Dakotans, that probably very much aren’t meth users, saying ‘Meth. We’re on it.’ The point is everybody is affected by meth. You don’t have to be a user to be affected by meth. Everybody is.”

While the slogan and the confusing rationale are both objectively hilarious marketing misfires—would it have not been better to create a slogan that was catchy yet did not imply the entire state is on meth?—they mask a reality darker than what Noem and state officials claim to be highlighting.

South Dakota has a penchant for putting people in jail. Specifically, South Dakota jails drug offenders, and particularly Native citizens, at rates that boggle the mind. And it’s the state’s lock-em-up approach to what is at its core a public health and economic crisis that shows not just the absurdity, but also the disingenuousness, of this new campaign.