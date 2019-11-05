States Are More Worried About Pipeline Protesters Than Spills

The two bills, Senate Bill 189 and Senate Bill 190, came to be known as the riot-boosting bills. The legislation would have permitted law enforcement—be it local, state, or out-of-state forces, as were used at Standing Rock—to charge pipeline protestors with felonies rather than misdemeanors. It also would have allowed the state government to sue any out-of-state groups that contributed to the protests, with the option for a third party like, say, an oil or construction company, to join the lawsuit and recoup any sunk costs. The ACLU promptly sued the state, and the governor and attorney general in mid-October signed a settlement agreeing that state executives could not enforce such laws, but which did not repeal the legislation itself.

South Dakota is one of seven states to pass such legislation, which seems to promise to jail any local inhabitants—including, notably, indigenous individuals—who dare protect their land and their water, and scare off anyone who would think to join them. The laws, all seven of them passed since the Standing Rock protests, have represented a joint oil industry and the state government response to those protests—a barrier to something like Standing Rock ever developing in their own states.

This is largely the same direction the federal government has moved in since the arrival of President Donald Trump in the White House nearly three years ago. One of Trump’s first executive actions was to reverse predecessor Barack Obama’s decision to deny the Keystone XL permit, triggering a cascade of court decisions that ultimately seem to point toward approval and construction. In the meantime, Trump’s administration, particularly its fossil-fuel-friendly agency directors, have managed to recreate the Bureau of Land Management and Department of the Interior with these goals in mind. Updates on their pushes for the deregulation of extractive industry and the opening of federal land for mining and drilling arrive at breakneck speed, while the consultation of tribal governments and affected community members have been shuffled off to the side.

The courts have sometimes pushed back on the protest laws: The South Dakota law was first blocked in a ruling from a South Dakota judge in September, before state executives agreed to the settlement. But so far, they have been less inclined to block Trump’s clumsy push on Keystone XL altogether.

Politicians willing to hold oil companies accountable are few and far between. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, a Republican, spoke to TC Energy officials on Thursday night, reportedly asking them to review their line inspection and monitoring practices. It’s a nice gesture, to be sure—but one that needs to be seen in light of Burgum’s other actions. In 2017, Burgum signed a bill into law that allowed companies to skip out on self-reporting spills less than 420 gallons. The same day, he signed a bill establishing a Department of Environmental Quality, officially severing the overseeing process from the state Department of Health.

