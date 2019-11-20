How Gordon Sondland Broke the Media’s Savior Complex

The fourth day of hearings, however, was altogether different. Gordon Sondland, who donated a million dollars to the Trump inauguration before being appointed the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was not a walking civics lesson. He was not particularly dignified either, more Veep than The West Wing. Bearing a rakish grin and a bald head presumably bronzed under a tanning bed, he had the swagger of a very rich man who doesn’t lie awake at night thinking about the future of the American republic. And as he threw Trump and seemingly all his corrupt cronies under the bus, it became clear that his testimony might be the most effective of them all.



The career public servants who testified prior to Sondland made it clear that they were deeply concerned about the integrity of the nation’s democratic institutions, starting with the office of the president but also including the Washington bureaucracy. They were so concerned, in fact, that they had no choice but to come forward, even if they plainly took no pleasure in it. The contrast they formed with the president—who is only concerned about himself—could not be clearer, and the media narrative practically wrote itself.



The president’s assault on the machinery of American democracy is, no doubt, a major aspect of Trumpism, one covered again and again in magazines, op-eds, and Michael Lewis books. The often anonymous people defending democracy are frequently presented as embodying a kind of ideal that everyday voters admire. Trump, ever the cynic, believes voters feel differently. Three years into his administration, it’s obvious that “drain the swamp” was more about undercutting bureaucrats and destroying their institutions than it was about reducing corruption.

