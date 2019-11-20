How Gordon Sondland Broke the Media’s Savior Complex

If Hollywood producers were to cast a foil to Donald Trump, they seemingly could not have done better than the witnesses who testified during the first three days of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment hearings. There was George Kent in his three-piece suit and colorful bowtie and Alexander Vindman in his full military uniform—the former exuding a genteel propriety, the latter a strict, unyielding rectitude. Vindman even made his uniform a centerpiece of his testimony. “The uniform I wear today is that of the United States Army,” he said. “We do not serve any particular political party, we serve the nation.”

It was a microcosm of the long-running battle that has been playing out between the president and his own government, or what he and his supporters call the “deep state.” On the one side, a vulgar president set on abusing his office; on the other, a cadre of earnest, geeky public servants bent on protecting the national interest. Political journalists love this contrast. The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser praised Marie Yovanovitch, the fired ambassador to Ukraine, for being “sincere and corny and old-fashioned in her insistence on the values that politicians often talk about but, in the Trump era, have more or less jettisoned.”

The fourth day of hearings, however, was altogether different. Gordon Sondland, who donated a million dollars to the Trump inauguration before being appointed the United States’s ambassador to the European Union, was not a walking civics lesson. He was not particularly dignified either, more Veep than The West Wing. Bearing a rakish grin and a bald head presumably bronzed under a tanning bed, he had the swagger of a very rich man who doesn’t lie awake at night thinking about the future of the American republic. And as he threw Trump and seemingly all his corrupt cronies under the bus, it became clear that his testimony might be the most effective of them all.



The career public servants who testified prior to Sondland made it clear that they were deeply concerned about the integrity of the nation’s democratic institutions, starting with the office of the president but also including the Washington bureaucracy. They were so concerned, in fact, that they had no choice but to come forward, even if they plainly took no pleasure in it. The contrast they formed with the president—who is only concerned about himself—could not be clearer, and the media narrative practically wrote itself.

