To Lock Up a President

Biden used his allotted time to both scold the chanters, but also to argue for an independent attorney general and Department of Justice. This is something that should not sound particularly fantastical, but life under Bill Barr has been a considerable departure from the practices that had long been made standard by the time Biden was vice president. “I would not dictate who should be prosecuted or who should be exonerated. That’s not the role of the president of the United States. It’s the attorney general of the United States,” said Biden, “not the president’s attorney— private attorney.

The current president’s actual personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has indulged in some potentially criminal lawyering. As for the actual attorney general, Barr was out defending the near-absolute power of the executive branch only last week. “One of the ironies of today is that those who oppose this President constantly accuse this Administration of ‘shredding’ constitutional norms and waging a war on the rule of law,” Barr mused. “While the President has certainly thrown out the traditional Beltway playbook, he was upfront about that beforehand, and the people voted for him.”



By the time Barr gave this speech at a Federalist Society gala, the House impeachment hearings investigating the president had wrapped their second day. “The fact of the matter is,” Barr continued, “that, in waging a scorched earth, no-holds-barred war of ‘Resistance’ against this Administration, it is the Left that is engaged in the systematic shredding of norms and the undermining of the rule of law.” This must be why, after a brief coup, Merrick Garland now sits on the Supreme Court.

It would have been more illuminating to ask Sanders, or Biden, or any of the candidates, in this quest to ensure no one is above the law, who will you put forth to succeed Barr—or whoever is attorney general by then? Barr or no, the rule of law is still filtered first through every prosecutor’s discretion, including the nation’s top prosecutor. And while there are certainly some US attorneys and state attorneys general out there who would relish the chance to take on the president, that leaves a question unanswered: If the aim is to prosecute the president like “anyone else” who broke the law, just who, exactly, is being invoked as, “anyone else?” The white weed dealer? The woman who can afford to fly to wherever she can have an abortion? The former mayor of New York City?

This week, a member of the House of Representatives offered her perspective on how the justice system should hold a different man in America accountable—in this case, Patrick Carlineo, who threatened to assassinate her. In a letter to the judge (and shared online), Rep. Ilhan Omar made a plea for restorative justice, for not locking him in a cage. “A punitive approach to criminal justice will not stop criminals like Mr. Carlineo from committing a crime again or prevent others from committing similar acts,” she wrote. “He should understand the consequences of his actions, be given the opportunity to make amends and seek redemption.”

