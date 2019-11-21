Another Debate Marks Time in an Endless Primary Season

For the last six months, Democratic debates have more or less revolved around the subject of health care, with hours lost to silly and disingenuous questions. It was always clear that the debate moderators weren’t even a little bit invested in determining the best way to lower costs or increase coverage. Instead, they arrived at the debate with the same prearranged conclusion: The surest way to get the axes grinding between the Democratic field’s moderates and its progressives was to ask, again and again, about differences in the candidates’ health care plans, the substance of which went unremarked upon by these same gatekeepers. (Sanders and Warren aren’t the only two people on stage with a health care plan, they’re just the two who get scrutinized.) In this way, “health care reform” was transformed from “a set of ideas to improve the lives of Americans” into “a convenient proxy to pit Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders against the rest of the field.”



In fairness to our current season’s debate minders, the post-2016 cleavage in the Democratic Party was a gift to pundits everywhere, supplying a seemingly inexhaustible source of conflict between the party’s progressive wing (Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren) and its establishment wing (everyone else). In recent months, Sanders and Warren have, at times, possessed “momentum,” that ever-elusive cable news quality, and the priorities of the debates were retrofitted to this narrative.



In mid-November, however, mainstream outlets saw both candidates as being on the decline, for reasons that aren’t altogether clear. The race has become something of a muddle—with simultaneously too many front-runners and not enough winnowing—an illustration of a primary campaign that started too early and has gone on much too long. Late November is, historically, the time when presidential campaigns start to heat up. But November’s debate had the curious distinction of feeling like a footnote.