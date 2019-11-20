Gordon Sondland Rips Out the Heart of Trump’s Defense

And at the center of this solar system was Trump himself; in Sondland’s telling, radiating his unmistakable desire for the Ukrainian government to meddle in American politics, with Giuliani conveying his message to others as a malign Mercury of sorts. It’s well established that Trump knows to not make his wishes explicit. He fired FBI Director James Comey in 2017 after cryptically asking him to pledge his loyalty and urging him to drop the Michael Flynn investigation. “That’s how he speaks,” Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime legal fixer, told Congress in February. “He doesn’t give you questions, he doesn’t give you orders. He speaks in code. And I understand the code because I’ve been around him for decades.”

The ambassador imploded talking point after talking point from Trump’s supporters. Perhaps the greatest casualty was the already-threadbare claim among conservatives that Trump had a good-faith interest in squelching corruption in Ukraine. This claim is belied by Trump’s singular focus on investigations that happened to benefit him politically. But Sondland also conclusively shut it down. “I never heard anyone say that the investigations had to start or had to be completed,” he told lawmakers. “The only thing I heard from Mr. Giuliani is that they had to be announced publicly.” Such an announcement would have likely been covered uncritically by American news outlets, giving Trump a valuable political boost against his likeliest 2020 opponent at the time.

Some of Sondland’s testimony ran counter to his closed-door deposition and testimony given by other witnesses. Sondland artfully blamed his “refreshed recollections” on the White House’s stonewalling. “My lawyers and I have made multiple requests to the State Department and the White House for these materials,” he said. “Yet, these materials were not provided to me. They have also refused to share these materials with this Committee. These documents are not classified and, in fairness, should have been made available. In the absence of these materials, my memory admittedly has not been perfect.” His well-lawyered assertion made it tricky for House Republicans to challenge the various inconsistencies between his accounts without highlighting that Trump has withheld possible evidence, or making the implicit case that it should be handed over.

There was a vein of fool’s gold in the ambassador’s testimony that gave Trump’s defenders a glimmer of hope. Sondland told lawmakers on Wednesday that while there was clearly a quid pro quo when it came to a White House visit, Trump never personally told him that there was a link between the frozen military aid and the investigations. His assertion hinges on the idea that he didn’t realize Trump and Giuliani’s interest in Burisma was really about Biden, which is dubious at best. But House Republicans jumped on those remarks as vindication for the president. “Case closed,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote on Twitter. “Democrats’ smear campaign is falling apart.” Trump retweeted McCarthy’s message shortly thereafter.

What Sondland did conclude, however, was that such a link existed. “By the end of August, my belief was that if Ukraine did something to demonstrate a serious intention to fight corruption, specifically addressing Burisma and 2016 server, then the hold on military aid would be lifted,” he said in his opening statement. Under questioning, he described it as a “two plus two equals four” conclusion. “If you can’t get a White House meeting without the investigations, what makes you think you’re going to get a $400 million check?” Sondland told Steve Castor, the House GOP counsel, imagining the Ukrainian government’s likely reaction after learning about the military aid freeze on August 28.