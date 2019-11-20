Gordon Sondland Rips Out the Heart of Trump’s Defense

The ambassador imploded talking point after talking point from Trump’s supporters. Perhaps the greatest casualty was the already-threadbare claim among conservatives that Trump had a good-faith interest in squelching corruption in Ukraine. This claim is belied by Trump’s singular focus on investigations that happened to benefit him politically. But Sondland also conclusively shut it down. “I never heard anyone say that the investigations had to start or had to be completed,” he told lawmakers. “The only thing I heard from Mr. Giuliani is that they had to be announced publicly.” Such an announcement would have likely been covered uncritically by American news outlets, giving Trump a valuable political boost against his likeliest 2020 opponent at the time.

Some of Sondland’s testimony ran counter to his closed-door deposition and testimony given by other witnesses. Sondland artfully blamed his “refreshed recollections” on the White House’s stonewalling. “My lawyers and I have made multiple requests to the State Department and the White House for these materials,” he said. “Yet, these materials were not provided to me. They have also refused to share these materials with this committee. These documents are not classified and, in fairness, should have been made available. In the absence of these materials, my memory admittedly has not been perfect.” His well-lawyered assertion made it tricky for House Republicans to challenge the various inconsistencies between his accounts without highlighting that Trump has withheld possible evidence, or making the implicit case that it should be handed over.

There was a vein of fool’s gold in the ambassador’s testimony that gave Trump’s defenders a glimmer of hope. Sondland told lawmakers on Wednesday that while there was clearly a quid pro quo when it came to a White House visit, Trump never personally told him that there was a link between the frozen military aid and the investigations. His assertion hinges on the idea that he didn’t realize Trump and Giuliani’s interest in Burisma Holdings was really about the Bidens, which is dubious at best. (Hunter Biden served on Burisma’s board from 2014 until earlier this year.) But House Republicans jumped on those remarks as vindication for the president. “Case closed,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote on Twitter. “Democrats’ smear campaign is falling apart.” Trump retweeted McCarthy’s message shortly thereafter.