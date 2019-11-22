Republican Time-Wasting Is Killing Native Women

Ernst’s Senate bill also walked back other provisions from the House version passed earlier this year. The House bill in April closed what’s known as the “boyfriend loophole” in the original VAWA, making it possible to restrict gun rights for those convicted of violence against dating and living partners—not just, as in the original VAWA, those convicted of violence against spouses and families. Ernst chose not to include this popular stipulation.

This isn’t the first time Republican politicians have sabotaged policies designed to protect women. Initially introduced in October 2017 by South Dakota’s Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp, Savanna’s Act was named after Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a Spirit Lake Tribe citizen and expecting mother who was murdered that August. Heitkamp’s bill would have set up a national MMIW database and included a series of requirements for law enforcement regarding responding to and reporting disappearances and murders. After the November 2018 elections, in which Heitkamp lost her seat to GOP Senator Kevin Cramer, the bill still unanimously passed the Senate. But when it went to the House, a fellow lame duck, Republican Representative Bob Goodlatte, held up the bill before introducing a version that stripped all punitive measures included for law enforcement agencies that did not comply with the new law, rendering it toothless.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and Demoratic Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Maria Cantwell re-introduced Savanna’s Act in January; ten months later, on Wednesday, the bill finally made it out of committee and will head back to the Senate floor for a full vote. The bill’s counterpart in the House—introduced by Republican and Democrats Deb Haaland and Norma Torres—has yet to go to committee. Congress has until Jan. 6, 2021 to pass the bill, or else the process will have to start back at square one, again. Murkowski’s name is conspicuously absent from Ernst’s list of co-sponsors for the current VAWA draft.

This pattern persists in other branches of government, as well. On Friday, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr flew to Montana to speak at the Flathead Reservation, where he met with tribal officials to discuss how to best address the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis. However, the gesture, along with his newly released national plan, which will place federal coordinators in eleven states and work to update the reporting databases—essentially stepping forward in the absence of passage of Savanna’s Act or the Not Invisible Act—are undercut by the current administration’s championing of pipeline projects that studies suggest help drive the very violence against Native women that Barr stood alongside Flathead leaders and denounced.

At this point, refraining from cynicism is difficult. A handful of politicians are able to push through a relatively helpful bill in one chamber, then send it over to their Senate or House counterparts to tinker with it. And in the case of both VAWA and Savanna’s Act, the GOP stalls and stalls before laying out unacceptable terms, effectively forcing the bills to languish longer in committee as they’re revised and rewritten, only for those versions to be vanquished or allowed to expire.