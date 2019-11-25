America Lost the Iraq War. These Cables Show How

The cables indicate that for every U.S. stumble, Iranian influence leaped forward. When the Coalition Provisional Authority disbanded the Iraqi military under its policy of de-Baathification, Iran exploited the resulting sectarian bloodletting between Sunnis and Shias to co-opt former Iraqi military officers to their own ends. As the U.S. started to rebuild institutions flattened under that policy, Iranian envoys cultivated alliances with key Iraqi officials like Abdul-Mahdi and other future cabinet members of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. According to The Intercept, “one undated section of an intelligence ministry cable shows that Iran began the process of recruiting a spy inside the State Department.”

When the U.S. announced a camera-ready “withdrawal” in 2011, the human intelligence sources it immediately abandoned became willing associates of new Iranian paymasters. “The CIA had tossed many of its longtime secret agents out on the street, leaving them jobless and destitute in a country still shattered from the invasion—and fearful that they could be killed for their links with the United States, possibly by Iran,” the Intercept reports. “Short of money, many began to offer their services to Tehran. And they were happy to tell the Iranians everything they knew about CIA operations in Iraq.” One informant, referred to as “Source 134992” and nicknamed “Donnie Brasco” by the CIA, ended up “broke and terrified that his ties to the Americans would cost him his life,” turning to Tehran for protection: “He said that everything he knew about American intelligence gathering in Iraq was for sale: the locations of CIA safe houses; the names of hotels where CIA operatives met with agents; details of his weapons and surveillance training; the names of other Iraqis working as spies for the Americans.”

Like the Army’s own history of the Iraq War, the intelligence cables documents aren’t just a testament to Iranian guile: They’re a condemnation of U.S. nation-building in the 21st century. The invasion of Iraq, burdened with military hubris, threw out every existing source of stability and reignited centuries-old feuds that no two-week crash course in Farsi could fix.

Ironically, the new norm for nation-building that the U.S. established in Iraq has also become blueprint for regional adversaries to increase their own geopolitical influence. In Afghanistan, where the United States continues a prolonged pullout amid increasing Taliban control over the country, both Russia and Iran have proven capable of bringing the militants to the table, expanding their influence and keeping the U.S. stretched thin. In Syria, the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. forces has created a similar vacuum for Russia and Turkey to flex their muscles, abandoning Washington’s Kurdish allies to the open arms of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad—similar to the dilemma forced on the CIA’s former Iraqi assets. America’s modern attempts at nation-building are the geopolitical equivalent of breaking into a stranger’s house and then spending 20 years trying to clean up after yourself, while the stranger seeks help from her neighbors.

The most realistic view of modern American nation-building comes from War Games, the 1983 film that campily skewered the Cold War nuclear dogma of mutually assured destruction. Faced with the threat of an imminent nuclear missile launch, Matthew Broderick’s young hacker uses iterations of tic-tac-toe to convince a Pentagon supercomputer of the futility of trying to win an unwinnable game: “The only winning move,” the computer concludes, “is not to play.” Having ignored that advice in Iraq, the U.S. plays a game it cannot win: Nation-building is now just a matter of distributing losses—and casualties—over a long enough span of time to inure Americans to fruitless, empty conquests and deft competition from powers in the regions it invades.