Is It Imperialist to “Green” the Military?

It was a bold twist on an old progressive saw. “In short, climate change is real, it is worsening by the day,” the announcement stated; then came the reveal: “and it is undermining our military readiness.” So began Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s push last spring for a “Defense Climate Resiliency and Readiness Act to harden the U.S. military against the threat posed by climate change, and to leverage its huge energy footprint as part of our climate solution.”

To her admirers, greening America by starting with the military is the sort of clever solution seeking that’s key to Warren’s reformist brand. The idea doesn’t come out of nowhere: Long concerned by rising sea levels and the increasing scarcity of fossil fuels, the military has gone to bat against congressional conservatives in years past for biofuels and environmental analyses. Nor can any plan to combat climate change ignore the U.S. military, whose carbon footprint—spread over 800 bases across 70 countries—is larger than that of most nations on earth. Warren’s plan would require the Pentagon to “achieve net zero carbon emissions for all its non-combat bases and infrastructure by 2030,” and would commit “billions of dollars” to new Pentagon efficient-energy research. “The Pentagon itself recognizes the threat,” Warren’s announcement stated. “But captured by Big Oil and its money, Washington continues to deny the threat and stand in the way of meaningful action to address it.”

But in recent weeks, Warren has come in for withering criticism among some left progressives that she “is not one of us,” and many of those critics have focused on her green-military agenda as an imperialist prescription for a global problem. What the military is effective at, they argue, is blundering into disastrous wars of choice that destabilize the world and engender atrocities; they want the next president to focus on drawing down the military-industrial complex, not puffing it up more. “.@ewarren is running a great campaign, but when it comes to climate breakdown, this is *not* a plan for that,” Naomi Klein, author of On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal, tweeted in May. “The most powerful war machine on the planet is never going to be ‘green.’”

Natasha Fernández-Silber, of the Detroit Democratic Socialists of America, was even more to the point in her criticisms last spring. “Imagine referencing the U.S. military’s obscene carbon footprint, as Warren does, without calling for an end to perpetual war, foreign invasions, and for the Pentagon’s budget to be slashed in half,” she wrote in a Medium rejoinder to the campaign plan. “Warren’s latest proposal may be the best evidence to date that yes, Warren was a Republican until 1996, and still harbors some good-old fashioned conservatism in her cornfed soul.” (Consistent with the DSA’s 2020 presidential endorsement, Fernández-Silber later added: “Bernie Sanders is the superior choice.”)