Is It Imperialist to “Green” the Military?

But in recent weeks, Warren has come in for withering criticism among some left progressives that she “is not one of us,” and many of those critics have focused on her green-military agenda as an imperialist prescription for a global problem. What the military is effective at, they argue, is blundering into disastrous wars of choice that destabilize the world and engender atrocities; they want the next president to focus on drawing down the military-industrial complex, not puffing it up more. “.@ewarren is running a great campaign, but when it comes to climate breakdown, this is *not* a plan for that,” Naomi Klein, author of On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal, tweeted in May. “The most powerful war machine on the planet is never going to be ‘green.’”

Natasha Fernández-Silber, of the Detroit Democratic Socialists of America, was even more to the point in her criticisms last spring. “Imagine referencing the U.S. military’s obscene carbon footprint, as Warren does, without calling for an end to perpetual war, foreign invasions, and for the Pentagon’s budget to be slashed in half,” she wrote in a Medium rejoinder to the campaign plan. “Warren’s latest proposal may be the best evidence to date that yes, Warren was a Republican until 1996, and still harbors some good-old fashioned conservatism in her cornfed soul.” (Consistent with the DSA’s 2020 presidential endorsement, Fernández-Silber later added: “Bernie Sanders is the superior choice.”)

Beneath the raucous presidential politicking, such critics make a deeper ideological point: Framing climate change as a national security threat has become a common argument, but one that’s culturally fraught. “I think that a ‘national security threat’ reads as a politicized/racialized signifier to the people on both sides of that power dynamic,” Sean Estelle, a DSA national political committee member who was speaking for themselves and not the organization, told me in an email. “It signals danger to Muslims deemed terrorists by the national security apparatus, brutality to Black people facing the violence of militarized police forces, and saber-rattling to leftists and political radicals at home and abroad that have faced jail time and worse when deemed a ‘national security threat.’” In that spirit, the Sunrise Movement, a self-described “army of young people” pushing for climate change to be taken seriously, is calling for a contraction of the military’s global reach and using the peace dividend for green investments at home.