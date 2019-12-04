Labor Took on “Bad Bosses” Long Before #MeToo

Of course the threat of sexual harassment and assault on the job is by no means confined to the hotel industry. And workers are fighting back with renewed focus and militance. According to the Fight for $15 campaign, four in 10 women working in fast-food restaurants experience sexual harassment on the job, and industry leader McDonald’s has become a particular flashpoint in the struggle. For now at least, the fast-food industry remains largely nonunion—but McDonald’s workers have found an ally in the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, whose deep pockets have helped fund multiple legal challenges lodging charges of widespread on-the-job harassment that workers have mounted against McDonald’s.

Earlier this year, the fund joined with the ACLU and Fight for $15 campaign to file 23 new complaints against the corporation, including 20 that were sent to the EEOC—the third round of such complaints that workers have sent in as many years. Deprived of traditional union-backed measures to hold management liable for its actions, these workers have had to use unorthodox means to force the company into accountability—itself a key argument for unionizing the industry—for what they describe as a culture of retaliation, fear, violence, and abuse. According to NPR, as of November 21, female employees of the fast-food giant have filed more than 50 claims, and charges of harassment against male co-workers and bosses are pending against McDonald’s in the courts as well as at the EEOC. Beyond the charges of sexual harassment, workers have also mounted complaints alleging that the company failed to protect them from aggressive or violent customers. In one recent lawsuit filed by 17 workers from the Chicago area, the plaintiffs described several instances in which a customer climbed on top of the counter waving a gun.

The company has responded to these allegations by stating, “McDonald’s takes seriously its responsibility to provide and foster a safe working environment for our employees, and along with our franchisees, continue to make investments in training programs that uphold safe environments for customers and crew members. In addition to training, McDonald’s maintains stringent policies against violence in our restaurants.” The company has also pointed to a new suite of anti-harassment training programs it has rolled out in response to the many sexual harassment lawsuits levied against it, saying that, “There is a deeply important conversation around safe and respectful workplaces in communities throughout the U.S. and around the world, and McDonald’s is demonstrating its continued commitment to this issue.”