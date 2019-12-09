Another Bright Shining Lie

The absurdity and cravenness of this chartified process was the first thing that came to my mind on reading The Washington Post’s Afghanistan Papers investigation, a broad swath of thousands of internal government interviews and memoranda released Monday—reminiscent of the infamous Pentagon Papers. These internal reviews sought to derive “lessons learned” from two decades of U.S. combat in Afghanistan, and ended up showing that the war was an aimless trainwreck that never remotely resembled the sunny descriptions of successive presidential administrations and military leaders. Together, they reflect the failure of any American leader to demand a real vision for Afghanistan and its people that might have driven measurable objectives and a feasible path to victory.

“I have no visibility into who the bad guys are,” Donald Rumsfeld writes in one of the Afghanistan Papers’ collected “snowflake memos” from 2004, three years into the U.S.’s longest war—not long before I finished Ranger School and reconnaissance school to head to Paktika province as the executive officer of a rifle company with the 173rd, and a full four years before I would return as a company commander to Kunduz province. On the first deployment, our brigade lost 43 soldiers killed and I couldn’t guess how many wounded in one of the more difficult deployments endured by a conventional unit. On the second, our brigade lost three soldiers killed and many more wounded; I personally gave out two dozen Purple Hearts to my company. We were fighting and dying to achieve objectives that no elected leader could fully articulate. Army officers like to toss around an old saw by the Prussian military theorist Karl von Clausewitz: “No one starts a war—or rather, no one in his senses ought to do so—without first being clear in his mind what he intends to achieve by that war, and how he intends to conduct it.” By that standard, there never should have been an Afghanistan war.

As a veteran of that conflict, it’s easy to look at the Post’s investigation and its immediate warm reception from the American media and get jaded: Who is surprised that the war is a wash? You could have just asked us. From the jump, plenty of critics (and returning vets) pointed out that Afghanistan was “the grave of empires,” and that America’s efforts had a low probability of enduring success. Little evidence of “progress” exists, beyond the killing of Osama bin Laden (in neighboring Pakistan, not Afghanistan) and the ending of Taliban rule over Kabul. But what the Afghanistan Papers really expose is the official illusion of progress, and the apocryphal ability of the American military to solve any overseas problem with its might and ingenuity, that’s been sold to the electorate by Republicans and Democrats alike.



Sure, many clinics and schools were built—some of them were even briefly staffed with the appropriate personnel before they wandered away, unpaid, or were assassinated by the Taliban. Roads now exist that did not before. They should exist, after pumping nearly $1 trillion of aid into the small nation. One contractor, in an Afghanistan Papers interview, confided that he was expected to spend $3 million per day, per district; he relates that he once asked a visiting U.S. politician if he could spend that much responsibly in his home congressional district, and the congressman replied said “hell no.” “Well, sir,” the contractor replied, “that’s what you just obligated us to spend and I’m doing it for communities that live in mud huts with no windows.” The Afghan army looks terrific on paper—as it should, considering the firepower and training it’s received from the U.S. But as the Afghanistan Papers (and many previous inquests by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction) show, U.S leaders at the highest levels knew much of that firepower was being lost to graft, and Afghan security forces were losing badly, despite some herculean efforts and sacrifices.

