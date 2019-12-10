The Trump-Kim Bromance Is Over

It’s all a far cry from the triumphant rhetoric a year and a half ago, when Trump and Kim held their historic Singapore summit, the first ever between leaders of North Korea and the U.S. Singapore appeared to walk both nations back from their “nuclear buttons.” Before, there had been talk of a U.S. limited strike on North Korea to give a nuclear-armed Kim a “bloody nose”; after, there was a bro-fest of love between the portly tyrant and the reality-TV president.

The language that found its way into the Singapore summit’s capstone declaration seemed promising—a vow to pursue “denuclearization” on the Korean peninsula somehow, at some point—but that had basically been promised before, in an empty 1993 U.S.-North Korea joint declaration. There were follow-up rounds of talks—all less successful than the initial Singapore fling—but no real progress was ever made.

The slow descent began for both Trump and Kim in Hanoi, Vietnam, where they held a deeply disappointing and abbreviated follow-up summit last February. There, the U.S. president discovered—as he told the world during the post-summit press conference—that it was the issue of sanctions relief that gummed up the works: “Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn’t do that.” For Kim, Hanoi was an embarrassment and a wake-up call. A few weeks later, he called on the U.S. to take a “bold decision” by essentially abandoning its all-or-nothing, denuclearization-first negotiating stance. If that were to happen by the end of 2019, he said, he’d be happy to meet Trump again for a third summit.