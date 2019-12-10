The Trump-Kim Bromance Is Over

The next crisis between the United States and North Korea is here; it began, as it always does, with Donald Trump’s and Kim Jong Un’s dueling egos, and it likely ends with Trump paying a price for his delusions of diplomatic grandeur.



Despite two top-level summits and the White House’s years-long insistence that Trump had thawed relations with Pyongyang like no other president could, Trump told reporters last week in London that U.S. military options remained on the table if Kim would not denuclearize. Kim “likes sending rockets up, doesn’t he?” Trump said. “That’s why I call him rocket man.” North Korean officials called Trump’s resumption of the rocket-man insult “the relapse of the dotage of a dotard,” then claimed over the weekend that they had conducted “a very important test” at a launch pad in the East Asian nation. Trump reacted to that news with tweeted threats, and North Korea responded by calling him, not incorrectly, a “heedless and erratic man.”

It’s all a far cry from the triumphant rhetoric a year and a half ago, when Trump and Kim held their historic Singapore summit, the first ever between leaders of North Korea and the U.S. Singapore appeared to walk both nations back from their “nuclear buttons.” Before, there had been talk of a U.S. limited strike on North Korea to give a nuclear-armed Kim a “bloody nose”; after, there was a bro-fest of love between the portly tyrant and the reality-TV president.

The language that found its way into the Singapore summit’s capstone declaration seemed promising—a vow to pursue “denuclearization” on the Korean peninsula somehow, at some point—but that had basically been promised before, in an empty 1993 U.S.-North Korea joint declaration. There were follow-up rounds of talks—all less successful than the initial Singapore fling—but no real progress was ever made.