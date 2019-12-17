I Captain a Rescue Ship. Global Warming Is Sparking a Whole New Refugee Crisis.

Visiting the North Pole was a shock. I had a lot of conversations with the scientists on board, who explained that the climate science was all there—it was the political action that was lacking.

Over the next two years, I started to feel that it was pointless to help produce more scientific facts if the scientific facts didn’t change anything. It’s not that I don’t think any science is necessary to evaluate what is going on on the ground. I do. But if I am looking at what is efficient—and maybe that is a very German approach—producing more scientific data, which then isn’t acted upon, isn’t the most useful thing I can do. We need to make political changes, so we need to engage in political work. That’s why I started to get involved with activism.

I first started to work for Greenpeace in 2015. I had a maritime license and thought it could be a good place for me. And that’s where someone told me about Sea-Watch, an organization rescuing refugees in the Mediterranean Sea. In 2016, Sea-Watch got in touch with me because a captain had gotten sick and couldn’t join. They were looking for someone at short notice, and since they couldn’t find someone else, I decided to help out. At that point, however, I was thinking that it was a kind of humanitarian mission: that there were just so many people crossing, all we needed was more ships.