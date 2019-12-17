I Captain a Rescue Ship. Global Warming Is Sparking a Whole New Refugee Crisis.

For my first voyage on an icebreaker ship in 2011, I was a ship’s officer and had just completed my bachelor’s degree in Nautical Sciences. I had an idea of what it would be like: There would be lots of ice that would be really hard to get through. It wasn’t like that at all.

There was very little ice, and we had trouble even finding an ice floe strong enough to support the type of scientific research station we wanted to build. You could talk to people who had been there 20 years ago, and they could tell you how much the North Pole had changed in their lifetime.

Visiting the North Pole was a shock. I had a lot of conversations with the scientists on board, who explained that the climate science was all there—it was the political action that was lacking.

Over the next two years, I started to feel that it was pointless to help produce more scientific facts if the scientific facts didn’t change anything. It’s not that I don’t think any science is necessary to evaluate what is going on on the ground. I do. But if I am looking at what is efficient—and maybe that is a very German approach—producing more scientific data, which then isn’t acted upon, isn’t the most useful thing I can do. We need to make political changes, so we need to engage in political work. That’s why I started to get involved with activism.