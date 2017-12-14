The Post Plays on Nostalgia for Nixon-Era Journalism

Directed by Alan J. Pakula, All the President’s Men is a classic of 1970s paranoid cinema, alongside Pakula’s The Parallax View and Sydney Pollack’s Three Days of the Condor (which, like All the President’s Men, starred Robert Redford). These films pit journalists—or in the case of Condor a low-level CIA analyst turned whistleblower—against the shadowy forces of the government or secret organizations that may be colluding with the government. The Post transfers the tensions from the reporters on the ground to management, who have to reckon with the potential collateral damage to their relationships to presidents, cabinet members and lawmakers. Things aren’t so suspenseful when the shadowy government official is the heroine’s frequent dinner guest. Will McNamara stop coming over for supper if Graham publishes the Pentagon Papers? This is one of the central moral conundrums in The Post, and it’s difficult to care.

The Post brass’s close social ties to powerful people showed through in its coverage. Despite its post-Watergate image as a crusading publication, in the Pentagon Papers era the Post often went out of its way to be sympathetic to power: When Bradlee discovered that his deceased sister-in-law Mary Meyer’s diary detailed her affair with John F. Kennedy, he handed the document over to James Jesus Angleton of the CIA rather than break the story in the Post. This was in keeping with the general reluctance to report on the personal lives of politicians that characterized the era, but the culture of deference went much deeper. The gap between the Pentagon Papers’ secret narrative of the war and the story the public knew showed how dependent the press was on the government’s official narrative. Blockbusters like Seymour Hersh’s scoop on the My Lai massacre were the exception to the rule.

Ellsberg and Post reporter Ben Bagdikian (Bob Odenkirk), share the film’s few paranoid scenes: hushed calls from payphones, a meeting in a motel. They both accept that they might go to jail and that exposing the truth about the Vietnam War would be worth it. Meanwhile, Bradlee barks and frets from his office: He wants to compete with the Times, but he’s running from behind. While the Times was exposing state secrets, the Post put Nixon’s daughter Tricia’s wedding on the front page. (Getting access to that event is treated as a matter of grave importance, a sign of the paper’s lingering provinciality). Hanks plays Bradlee as a caricature of the charismatic crank Robards inhabited. It’s a supporting role thrust awkwardly to the film’s center.

The paper’s investors were another obstacle to defying the Nixon administration. The Post had just made an initial public offering when the Pentagon Papers were breaking news. The IPO was necessary to solidify the paper’s finances—more than once it’s mentioned that raising the share price by $3 would generate $3 million to hire 25 additional reporters (a figure that seems anachronistic, at best)—but it put the Graham family’s control of the Post at risk. The prospect of an investor revolt if Graham and Bradlee are sentenced to jail time for publishing the leaked documents leads to The Post’s moment of truth. Graham decides the paper’s mission as expressed in the IPO document outweighs all else, and journalism wins out over capitalism. The Supreme Court decides in favor of the Times and the Post, and the Graham family maintains control of the Post (as they would until 2013, when they sold to Jeff Bezos for $250 million).

Despite these unheroic conflicts of interest, the film portrays this period as a golden era for journalism. In many ways it was a golden age, but the real heroes were the whistleblowers and reporters, and that’s no slight to the real risks editors and publishers like Bradlee and Graham took. The images Spielberg deploys to show journalism in action induce nostalgia for the pre-digital age: photocopies of 4,000 pages of the Pentagon Papers spread in dozens of piles on the floor of Bradlee’s home library, being sorted seemingly at random by a few reporters; a gorgeous giant printing press with fresh editions criss-crossing on conveyor belts from floor to ceiling. The film is animated by a sense of yearning for a time when America could count on its patrician class to act in the country’s interest in the name of the Constitution. The family model of media ownership is still with us, even if the Xerox machine and the printing press seem to be on the way out, though now the families are named Murdoch and Koch, not to mention Bezos.