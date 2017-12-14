The Post Plays on Nostalgia for Nixon-Era Journalism

The Post opens with the familiar Hollywood shorthand for the Vietnam War: American men in camouflage, a dirt clearing amid jungle vegetation, the sounds of helicopter propellers and Creedence Clearwater Revival. The novel element is a typewriter. It belongs to Daniel Ellsberg (Matthew Rhys), the RAND Corporation analyst employed by the Department of Defense to embed with the troops and contribute to its history of the Vietnam War. He would become the whistleblower, leaking thousands of pages of secret documents first to the New York Times and then to the Post. Ellsberg’s turn to dissent is handled with economy in The Post. Flying home from Vietnam, he witnesses Robert McNamara (Bruce Greenwood), defense secretary to Kennedy and Johnson, ranting about how the war is only getting worse for the U.S., and in the next scene watches him say the opposite to reporters.



After that prologue, the stress falls on Graham, Bradlee, and their newspaper, and The Post plays like a prequel to All the President’s Men. But the contrast between the two pictures is instructive. There’s a reason why most films about journalists focus on reporters, make editors into colorful supporting characters, and all but leave out publishers. There’s no Katherine Graham character in All the President’s Men, though Lauren Bacall, ex-wife of Jason Robards, who played Bradlee, was the filmmakers’ dream choice if the character hadn’t been written out of the script. It would have been a better movie for it, no doubt.

Directed by Alan J. Pakula, All the President’s Men is a classic of 1970s paranoid cinema, alongside Pakula’s The Parallax View and Sydney Pollack’s Three Days of the Condor (which, like All the President’s Men, starred Robert Redford). These films pit journalists—or in the case of Condor a low-level CIA analyst turned whistleblower—against the shadowy forces of the government or secret organizations that may be colluding with the government. The Post transfers the tensions from the reporters on the ground to management, who have to reckon with the potential collateral damage to their relationships to presidents, cabinet members and lawmakers. Things aren’t so suspenseful when the shadowy government official is the heroine’s frequent dinner guest. Will McNamara stop coming over for supper if Graham publishes the Pentagon Papers? This is one of the central moral conundrums in The Post, and it’s difficult to care.