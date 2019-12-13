The Heavy-Handed Moralism of Terrence Malick’s New Film

They assail him with arguments: about his duty to God and country, the likely fate of his family, the egoism of presuming he alone knows right from wrong, the futility of a gesture that few will ever hear of and that will have no practical effect on the course of the war. These stakes are restated over and over, reinforced by spare, heightened dialogue and voice-over, the classical score, the aching sublime of the vast landscape. “If God gives us free will,” Franz says, “we’re responsible for what we do, and what we fail to do.” (Almost everyone in the film speaks this way at all times.) Pained but unwavering, he is imprisoned and eventually put to death. Malick offers this as a kind of philosophical test case and religious allegory—and indeed the real Jägerstätter, though unheralded for years after his execution at 36, was beatified by the Roman Catholic Church decades later.

Both Diehl and Pachner are blessed with striking bone structure, and here Malick exploits it to the full. The characters have been mostly emptied of individual qualities, the better to be filled with fervor. This could have been a silent film, so steadily and thoroughly are the themes put across, so clear and strong the currents of feeling. As with Falconetti in Carl Theodor Dreyer’s The Passion of Joan of Arc, these two suffer like religious icons, only here it begins early; every moment of prewar parenthood and farming appears painfully beautiful, lived as if the participants know what’s coming—the supposedly carefree Franz already loves his wife like a man condemned. Each embrace is a pietà waiting to happen, each feeling—affection, duty, concern—a transcendent Romantic passion that totally suffuses their faces.

When you can see the faces, that is—Malick often cuts people off at the neck, shows them shoulder to torso or waist to ankle, the camera inhabiting an eccentric viewpoint that rarely belongs to any identifiable character and yet is pointedly subjective, never that of a Godlike, omniscient narrator. You could almost imagine the camera a creature that feels everything and understands nothing, its movements unpredictable yet emotionally consistent. Malick has long nurtured his gift for conveying paradise lost, and here, as in the childhood scenes in The Tree of Life, this heightened experience of the ordinary is presented, with the help of the voice-over, as a function of memory after grief: Small details of a loved one appear enlarged while you’re forced to reinvent whatever was outside the frame; landscapes swallow and loom above, as if Franz and the viewer are being pressed ever downward by a massive force. Everything vibrates with underlying meaning and purpose, yet people must act without knowing for sure what these are. It’s impossible to see the end of the war when you can barely see the horizon, a sliver of sky above a huge, heavy expanse of mountain or tree or stream. The biggest vistas are the most claustrophobic, as if there can be no world outside, or perhaps as if the world is resisting Malick’s attempt to represent it.