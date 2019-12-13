The Heavy-Handed Moralism of Terrence Malick’s New Film

When you can see the faces, that is—Malick often cuts people off at the neck, shows them shoulder to torso or waist to ankle, the camera inhabiting an eccentric viewpoint that rarely belongs to any identifiable character and yet is pointedly subjective, never that of a Godlike, omniscient narrator. You could almost imagine the camera a creature that feels everything and understands nothing, its movements unpredictable yet emotionally consistent. Malick has long nurtured his gift for conveying paradise lost, and here, as in the childhood scenes in The Tree of Life, this heightened experience of the ordinary is presented, with the help of the voice-over, as a function of memory after grief: Small details of a loved one appear enlarged while you’re forced to reinvent whatever was outside the frame; landscapes swallow and loom above, as if Franz and the viewer are being pressed ever downward by a massive force. Everything vibrates with underlying meaning and purpose, yet people must act without knowing for sure what these are. It’s impossible to see the end of the war when you can barely see the horizon, a sliver of sky above a huge, heavy expanse of mountain or tree or stream. The biggest vistas are the most claustrophobic, as if there can be no world outside, or perhaps as if the world is resisting Malick’s attempt to represent it.

The film begins and ends with darkness and birdsong. The latter recalls Claude Lanzmann’s Shoah, the classic evocation of evil thriving in a verdant Europe. But where Lanzmann framed the Holocaust as an incomparable horror that ripped itself outside history, in Malick both the history and the horror are curiously elided. It’s unclear just what Franz knows, and how, about the actual events of the war. “Don’t they know evil when they see it?” a friend asks. There’s the strong suggestion that rural Austria was a land of unspoiled goodness before an unaccountable alien force entered in. The war serves mostly as an excuse to examine Franz’s Christlike passion and sacrifice, his propensity for the type of “grace” described by the mother in The Tree of Life, which allows itself to be “slighted, forgotten, disliked. Accepts insults and injuries.” The movie dwells only on the man and his hidden life, that of the spirit.

The title is drawn from the ending of George Eliot’s Middlemarch, quoted on-screen at the close of the movie, about the incalculable influence of those “who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.” But a lot of what hides such lives, the mundane social comings and goings that would swell a George Eliot novel, has been deliberately stripped out of this portrayal. The other villagers are at first just part of the magnificent landscape in which the couple gambol, before their gossip and shunning and sabotaging begin to personify the evil that has encroached. It’s hard to tell whether it’s an intentional irony that the fantasia we’re presented with at the start, the one under ominous threat from without—Land! Volk! sturdy couples enthusiastically bodying forth blond offspring!—is the kind a fascist would adore, but it seems forgivable to pose the question about Malick, who turned to film after starting out as a Heideggerian philosopher, and whose works are full of ruined Edens.

The enemy, too, appears somewhat distorted. In Malick’s conception, it’s implied that evil recognizes good and shrinks from it, like Dracula before a clove of garlic. Franz’s refusal to participate seems to inspire a special, shame-ridden rage in those he encounters. Nazis are not so much, say, convinced of the righteousness of their poisonous ideology, or myopically focused on pleasing their superiors, as consciously locked in a Manichaean struggle with our hero. The result is that they look impossible to beat yet strangely easy to embarrass. Meanwhile, the film’s fascination with the inner strength required to withstand such a crushing assault—with “the anvil that outlives the hammer”—rather indicates a fetishistic love of strength itself. The camera lingers on Franz, suffering stoically, and on the struggles of his wife as she drags her plow through the fields with only her sister for help, passing the point of collapse.