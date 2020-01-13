Culture War in the Workplace

The proceedings began with three fast, muted raps on the door. Layleen Cubilette-Polanco’s family and friends, joined by many, many people who’d never even met her, filled every row in the small, mostly beige hearing room on the third floor of the federal courthouse, somewhere between downtown Brooklyn and the waterfront. Five months before, on June 7, 2019, Layleen, a young transgender woman, died while she was held on $500 bail in New York City’s despised jail complex on Rikers Island.

It was the first hearing in a suit Layleen’s mother, Arecelis Polanco, brought against the city of New York, charging that the jailers at Rikers had been negligent and bore responsibility for her death. The city’s lawyers were trying to bring the suit to a halt, pending their own investigation. For now, the family’s quest to establish some accountability in Layleen’s death had become the sort of dry, procedural, slow-moving, and official matter that does not inspire headlines.

As a result, nothing in the court that day would address the circumstances surrounding Layleen’s death. The judge would not consider how Layleen was put into so-called restrictive housing (known familiarly as solitary confinement) as corrections officers do to many transgender people who are incarcerated, and so was in isolation in the days leading up to her death. There would be no discussion of how she was jailed because she did not have $500 for bail, or that she was only there because she had once been arrested for prostitution and didn’t complete the city’s program to divert people out of sex work. No one would ask how, in a city where trans women are arrested at a far greater rate than their cis counterparts for doing sex work, or for even appearing to do sex work, these arrests functioned as expressions of a low-level moral panic in the face of a more visible trans community. They’re akin to Michael Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk regime in the New York subways and streets, in both execution and intent—an all but official sanction of police profiling for the offense of walking while trans.

Layleen Cubilette-Polanco in New York Courtesy of the Cubilette-Polanco family

Sweeping past the cloudless sky framed in the courtroom window, just before half past 10, Magistrate Judge Sanket J. Bulsara took his seat. He would only have to look slightly down from the bench into the front row of observers to see Layleen’s face, her eyes closed serenely, tattooed on her sister Melania’s forearm. Everyone else in the room sat silent, too. Corrections officers and the city officials they answer to had neglected Layleen in Rikers, her family wanted to argue, and now it looked as if they were going to neglect her again: a shocking death, compounded by airless civil proceedings.