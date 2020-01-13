Culture War in the Workplace

Collapse the social movements of the twentieth century into this one room, and the interplay is easy to see … fears that white women voting and working outside the home would ruin their femininity … that the end of Jim Crow meant the end of white womanhood … that women’s liberation meant women would become lesbians (who both hated men and acted like them) … that the acceptance of trans men would mean lesbians would become men … and, with the bathroom litany especially, fears that trans women were really just men—and, more so, were predators. Everything being argued in the court that day was about sex, but it was also about gatekeeping and who belonged.

“May I just ask, at what point does a court continue to permit invidious discrimination against groups that, where we have a difference of opinion, we believe the language of the statute is clear?” Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked Noel Francisco, solicitor general of the United States, who was defending Harris Funeral Homes on behalf of the U.S. government. “At what point does a court say, Congress spoke about this, the original Congress who wrote this statute told us what they meant? They used clear words. And regardless of what others may have thought over time, it’s very clear that what’s happening fits those words. At what point do we say we have to step in?”

Though this idea may fall outside the arguments that could be made in these three Title VII cases, it is important to recognize that two basic things animating fears over their repercussions can both be true. In the fight for LGBTQ rights, the law is too blunt and constrained, and so people do the best they can to fit within it to make a case for justice—and it couldn’t be reasonably supposed that the law as it was written in 1964 wouldn’t extend to people who today fit under that acronym umbrella, but who then hadn’t entered the common parlance. They were stigmatized then as they are today for their failure to live up to the shifting dictates of whatever “real” manhood or womanhood means in their moment. The argument against LGBTQ justice, then, is: In 1964, these identities did not exist, so these rights did not exist.

That is not to say, however, that these people didn’t exist. We know Pauli Murray existed. She led multiple lives, and left much evidence of them behind. After her law career, she had a whole other one: Like Aimee Stephens, this child out of North Carolina, who knew even then she was different but didn’t know how to live with that difference, went to seminary. Throughout the 1970s, even as Murray worked toward her eventual ordination, she corresponded with Ruth Bader Ginsburg about sex discrimination cases. In 1985, Murray died, one year after Stephens completed her ministry studies. She is not here to ask Justice Ginsburg today if she, Pauli Murray, all her selves, would be protected under the law that together they defined.