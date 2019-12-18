The common thread among them was the negation of truth. Trump wasn’t harmed by foreign meddling in 2016; he had publicly welcomed it against Clinton and used it to his advantage throughout the race. Trump also wasn’t the victim of a nefarious deep state working for the Democrats. In reality, he benefited from the apparent presence of a pro-Trump cadre in the FBI’s New York field office. Giuliani gave multiple interviews in the election’s closing weeks where he suggested that members of the cadre were leaking details about Clinton’s investigation to him. FBI Director James Comey, fearing that information would leak from those agents, publicly said the investigation had been re-opened less than a fortnight before Election Day. That decision may have cost Clinton the presidency.

Giuliani’s other avenue focused on Joe Biden, who launched his presidential bid in April after months of speculation and immediately became the leading contender to challenge Trump in 2020. Around that time, Giuliani gave a full-throated defense of using dirt from foreign sources against domestic rivals. He conceded that the Russian government “shouldn’t have stolen it” in 2016 by launching cyberattacks against Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party. But he justified the Trump campaign’s use of it against her. “If it hurt her at all, it only hurt her because the American people got information that was gotten in the wrong way but it all was true,” he explained. Seeking to acquire fresh dirt for the next election, Giuliani cozied up with an array of unsavory oligarchs and disgraced ex-officials in the former Soviet republic.

The former mayor sought to build a demonstrably false case that Biden had intervened on his son Hunter’s behalf to quash an anti-corruption probe of his employer, Burisma, a Ukraine-based petrochemical firm. The irony here is that Giuliani was—and still is—tossing rocks in a glass White House. Not only does Trump employ his daughter and son-in-law as West Wing advisors, but he hired Andrew Giuliani, Rudy’s son, as a staffer as well. Nor can it be said that the elder Giuliani has a strong interest in fighting corruption overseas. In August 2018, he urged Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to intervene in cases brought by the country’s anti-corruption agency, which he accused of prosecutorial misconduct. His criticism runs counter to the State Department’s official stance; Giuliani told Politico that he was paid by an international consulting firm before sending the letter to Iohannis.