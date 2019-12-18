Trump’s Plan to Let Big Banks Get a Piece of the Stadium Scam

This has often been obscured, or at least complicated, by the fact that whenever any of the current major sports leagues in the United States choose to expand or relocate a franchise, the process is billed as a lottery or an auction. Which deserving fan base will win the right to call the Raiders their team? Exploiting the desires of normal, sports-interested people and local governments—often in a bipartisan affair—billionaire owners and league lawyers will bargain for increasing sums of public money. Then the league and city will co-announce the deal as if the city’s been awarded a great honor, and not as though it has shelled out crucial public funding to an individual or ownership group that doesn’t actually need any of it and will leave the city with the bill long after it’s moved on.

A recent example comes from North Carolina. Due to the usual reasons—a midsize city hoping to solidify itself as one of the regional anchors—Charlotte has recently made a push for a Major League Soccer team. The Queen City finally secured the bid on Tuesday. In stark contrast to MLS cities like St. Louis and Miami, which at least initially have required private ownership groups to foot the bill for stadium-construction and team-development costs, Charlotte’s Democratic Mayor Vi Lyles unveiled a $110 million tax incentive package that the city drafted without input from the public. (When Katie Peralta, a senior editor at Charlotte Agenda, had the audacity to ask Lyles why the plan to gift a billionaire team owner a nine-figure sum hadn’t first been up for public discussion, Lyles blamed the media.)

The stadium-financing scam isn’t even close to being a new trend: To put this in perspective, the public financed 61 percent of all stadium construction costs between 1909 and 2012. Wealthy owners have long understood how to game local and state tax breaks to enrich themselves and finance their businesses, and stadiums have long existed as a monument to disrupting and displacing the poor. When Brooklyn Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley moved the team to Los Angeles, the new Dodgers Stadium uprooted a thriving Latinx community. The same happened to black residents in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., with the arrival of the Braves and Nationals, respectively.