Trump’s Plan to Let Big Banks Get a Piece of the Stadium Scam

In an age when banks like Wells Fargo actively scam poor people and are gifted multibillion tax breaks many times the size of whatever penalties they may face, it stands to reason that they don’t need an easier way to launder their ill-gotten gains. But ’tis the season of giving!

Because this is a story about financial regulations, please bear with me for a moment as we sift through the necessary jargon: A pair of regulators appointed by President Donald Trump are attempting to overhaul the Community Reinvestment Act, a 1977 bill that was meant to ensure that America’s financial institutions and their governmental regulators were at least nominally trying to serve nonaffluent customers and their communities. Three federal agencies are tasked with holding banks to whatever the current CRA standards are: the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve. The CRA classifies traditionally underserved communities as low- and moderate-income (LMI) neighborhoods, and it is under this guise of helping such neighborhoods that the Trump administration hopes to refocus the scope of the CRA. (OK, you made it.)

Now, among the changes included in its proposal is a particularly vexing update: Under the new CRA, banks would potentially receive lucrative tax breaks for helping to finance sports stadiums, as the Trump administration posits the existence of stadiums uplifts poor communities. The language of the proposal, as first reported by Bloomberg, reads, “Investment in a qualified opportunity fund, established to finance improvements to an athletic stadium in an opportunity zone that is also an LMI census tract.”

This is nonsense, but exactly the kind of nonsense you can expect from the increasingly bold sickos currently working throughout the federal government.