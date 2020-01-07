Why Diversity Training Isn’t Enough

Despite this rapid growth, today’s diversity industry has largely failed to usher in the diverse workplaces and schools it promises. A growing number of empirical studies suggest that anti-bias training (also known as implicit bias training) and other diversity initiatives don’t work. A recent study by sociologists Frank Dobbin at Harvard University and Alexandra Kalev at Tel Aviv University, surveying more than 30 years of data collected from over 800 firms, found that diversity programs not only failed to increase workplace diversity, but in many cases even reduced diversity or exacerbated participants’ biases. A 2016 meta-analysis of nearly 500 studies on implicit bias interventions similarly found that while such sessions sometimes briefly and slightly diminished participants’ implicit biases, they had no significant long-term effects on people’s behavior or attitudes. And in 2019, another study of diversity training programs by a team of behavioral scientists further confirmed that onetime interventions designed to reduce implicit bias—the type used by the vast majority of employers and institutions—tend not to change very many minds at all.

How, exactly, should we reconcile the vast sum of money and energy poured into diversity training with its lackluster results? Two recent books argue that a more thoroughgoing accounting of racism is needed to correct our society’s deficiencies. In Diversity, Inc: The Failed Promise of a Billion-Dollar Business, NYU journalism Professor Pamela Newkirk argues that diversity is likely to remain elusive until we address the larger context of our nation’s history of racial segregation and violence. This kind of reckoning is also the subject of White Fragility, a runaway hit that has spent over a year on the New York Times bestseller list and amassed an array of favorable reviews since its 2018 release. In the book, author Robin DiAngelo—a sought-after speaker and former professor who’s worked for decades as an anti-bias consultant—describes the phenomenon of “white fragility,” a condition that renders white Americans unable to discuss race and racism without succumbing to defensiveness and emotional distress, and that thereby perpetuates our racial hierarchy. Overcoming this hostility, DiAngelo argues, requires sustained self-reflection, humility, and vigilance from white people.

Although Newkirk is critical of the diversity industry, whereas DiAngelo works squarely within it, both authors view altering white consciousness as the key to social transformation. And while this is a perspective that has found quite a bit of traction, it strikes me as the type of righteous-sounding injunction that poses little actual threat to current, historically high levels of inequality. The rich are perfectly capable of embracing the vocabulary of racial justice while simultaneously segregating schools, union-busting, and rending the social safety net. A politics of introspection does not work toward policies to combat any of this. Which suits our current economic order—and the diversity industry that operates within it—just fine.