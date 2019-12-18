Pete Buttigieg Is No Foreign Policy Maverick

In Buttigieg’s variation on this theme, Democrats must be more conservative than Republicans, in terms of looking backward for foreign policy inspiration. Democrats became so absorbed with how Republicans were abusing American power in the Middle East, he told 60 Minutes’ Margaret Brennan last June, that they neglected to articulate what liberals should be fighting wars for: “We were so horrified by the way that democracy promotion was done at gunpoint then, that it very nearly made our party into isolationists, when actually we’ve often been the ones who believed in more international engagement.” Buttigieg does not believe liberal internationalism is a problem, let alone the problem; to him, its absence can only lead to a “total isolationism [that] is self-defeating in the long run”—and that creates a haven for America’s enemies and autocratic regimes.

This, in essence, was a Buttigieg Doctrine, laid out in a well-received major foreign policy speech in June: “The lesson of the Iraq disaster is not that there is anything wrong with standing for American values,” he said; rather, it taught that American values must be peacefully employed “to make better the everyday life of its citizens and of people around the world, knowing how much one has to do with the other.” The end is noble; you just need better means—softer power—to achieve that end.

But in historical terms, that soft-power approach doesn’t look very different from straight Machiavellianism. Protecting American-style democracy abroad has been part and parcel of our foreign policy since 1945 and has led to the commitment of force, usually in the less powerful global south. Buttigieg implies that such hard-power uses are the noble price we pay to safeguard democratic hegemony under the U.S.: “However imperfectly, we have represented and defended principles of freedom and democracy that stir human beings wherever they live. And whenever such principles have been vindicated around the world, American strength has grown.” Citizens of Guatemala, Iran, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Vietnam, among myriad others, might take issue with this sanguine view of democracy promotion.