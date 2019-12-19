Fast Fashion at the End of the World

I cannot talk about fashion without talking about the end of the world. For a long time I argued that fashion was political; now I argue that fashion is apocalyptic. Today, the industry that produces clothing has, in terms of economic and environmental inequity, more in common with the meat packing industry than it does with any other cultural product. Much like the catastrophic impact that mass-producing and selling meat has had on our planet, the demands required to keep pace with our modern fast-fashion industry have been devastating. (As just one example, the industry uses 93 billion cubic meters of water every year, enough to sustain five million people.) Years ago a fashion buyer told me that one day people would pay more for avocados than they would for t-shirts; I did not believe her at the time. In the same way that those with access to food consume and dispose of it with all the carelessness afforded by wealth, clothing has masqueraded itself as best when it is cheap and plentiful, obscuring an indiscernible value that comes at an immeasurably high cost.



In Natalie Kitroeff’s recent investigation for The New York Times, she discovered that Fashion Nova is under investigation by the Federal Labor Department for wage theft. Across dozens of factories and hundreds of workers, according to the Times, the popular mass-market clothing brand owed $3.8 million in back wages. Some factories paid their sewers as little as $2.77 per hour; Fashion Nova clothes have been discovered in 50 investigations of factories under scrutiny for paying their workers illegally low salaries or withholding overtime. Officials from the Federal Labor Department have met with Fashion Nova, and its general counsel told the Times that the company had already had a “highly productive and positive meeting” with the Labor Department and was committed to making sure workers associated with their clothing production were compensated fairly. “Any suggestion that Fashion Nova is responsible for underpaying anyone working on our brand is categorically false,” Erica Meierhans, general counsel for Fashion Nova, said in a statement to the Times.

Today, the industry that produces clothing has, in terms of economic and environmental inequity, more in common with the meat packing industry than it does with any other cultural product.

According to the law, it is not a question of whether Fashion Nova is exploiting its workers. It is a question of whether Fashion Nova can be proven responsible for the exploitation of its workers, a distinction designed to protect fashion companies not from investigations but from consequences. As Kitroeff noted, federal law does not prosecute brands if they can “credibly claim” they were unaware of any labor violations in subcontracted factories, and that while “the Labor Department has collected millions in back wages and penalties from Los Angeles garment businesses in recent years,” it has yet to fine a retailer. Fashion Nova’s supply chain, like practically every recognizable brand operating today, is fragmented: one company designs the clothes, another ships the materials, and contracted sewers put the pieces together under the Fashion Nova label. Mercedes Cortes, a sewer Kitroeff interviewed, worked seven days a week, with her pay based on piecework—4 cents for a sleeve, 8 cents for a neckline. She earned about $4.66 per hour until 2016, when the company agreed to pay a settlement of $5,000 in back wages. Cortes told Kitroeff that she often noticed the $12 price tags were high in comparison to what she and her co-workers were paid.

Fashion Nova started as a brick-and-mortar store, and the company still has five retail locations, but in 2013, the founder Richard Saghian began posting merchandise on Instagram. He provided free clothing to women he identified as influencers with lots of followers, and as they tagged Fashion Nova in its photos and vice versa, the company’s profile exploded. Known as #NovaBabes, his brand ambassadors included Kehlani, Kylie Jenner, and Cardi B, whose personal collaboration with the brand was released in November 2018, and sold out almost immediately (Cardi has, of this writing, not commented on the story; the brand says none of her merchandise was found in the factories under investigation). Now the company manufactures about a thousand new styles per week, many of which are overt imitations of high-end ready-to-wear fashion favored by all kinds of celebrities. Saghian refers to his own clothing as “ultra-fast” fashion, a hyper-acceleration of what was already much too quick. This excess is only profitable as long as the cost of materials and wages stay as low as possible.