Fast Fashion at the End of the World

a dirty, unscrupulous business that has exploited humans and Earth alike to harvest bountiful profits. Slavery, child labor, and prison labor have all been integral parts of the supply chain.… On occasion, society righted the wrongs, through legislation or labor union pressure. But trade deals, globalization, and greed have undercut those good works.

Since the 1990s, when Los Angeles replaced New York as the center of the domestic apparel manufacturing industry, the city’s local revenue has reached $42 billion annually. In a 2016 report that Martinez and the UCLA Labor Center co-authored, they found a majority of respondents reported that their workplaces in the Los Angeles Fashion District, just blocks from City Hall, kept them in conditions with excessive dust and poor ventilation. Martinez told Thomas that she often accompanied federal agents on factory inspections or raids, and would see the labels of brands who positioned themselves as “sweatshop-free.” Martinez also explained the maddening reality of recuperating lost wages: For every wage claim of $50,000, not including penalties, the worker will see maybe $5,000 to $10,000 recovered—and that’s only if the worker can afford a representative to help them. “Without a representative, the contractor will offer one hundred dollars,” she said, “and a lot of people take it because it’s from nothing to something.” Brands essentially blackmail their contractors in the ensuing dispute, threatening to take away their business if the contractor does not pay the lost wages. But without the brand’s business, the contractor can’t pay the wages. “I’m not super sympathetic to contractors,” Martinez said, “but they are pawns in this system.”

The fashion industry as we know it rewards willful avoidance: Companies have gotten in the habit of outsourcing or contracting third-party factories and insisting that they produce enormous quantities of clothing under impossible deadlines, then washing their hands of what those subcontractors do in order to meet such expectations. If fast fashion does have anything in common with cultural artifacts like film or literature, it is that so much of its business is about obscuring the truth in favor of what looks real—fashion becomes a lens through which easy stories can be told. If something is made in Los Angeles, it must be ethical; if something is made in Bangladesh, it must be exploitative. (Companies themselves have capitalized on these assumptions: “Made in Los Angeles” and “Made in the USA” have come to function as stand-ins for verification about labor practices.) These assumptions are, at their base, the result of 40 years of choices made by businesses and billionaires whose financial interests were, and are, served by propagating racist, sexist, and anti-labor beliefs.

If fast fashion does have anything in common with cultural artifacts like film or literature, it is that so much of its business is about obscuring the truth in favor of what looks real.

Most people familiar with labor history are aware of the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, which Thomas notes was, until September 11, 2001, the worst workplace disaster in New York City. At the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory, 146 workers died, many young women, because management had locked the factory doors, worried their underpaid workers would steal from them. The resulting organizing, advocacy, and protests have done so much to shape modern labor law, yet corporations still get away with murder. On April 23, 2013, the people working at Rana Plaza in Dhaka, Bangladesh, reported that the second-floor wall had been torn apart. An engineer tried to condemn the building, but the owner, Sohel Rana, told his employees to return to work the next morning. When the building collapsed the next day, 1,134 people were killed and 2,500 were injured. It is the worst garment-factory disaster in recorded history. Since then, brands have been slow to sign even the voluntary and self-regulated codes of conduct proposed for their factory labor, let alone cooperate with efforts to legislate protections for workers all over the world. The facts of geography are not what matters—the conditions workers are entitled to are borderless.