Iran Has Not Abandoned the Nuclear Deal

As the Trump administration bumbles its way into a new security crisis with Iran, you may have gotten the impression from apocalyptic media coverage and viral social posts that Tehran has decided to pull out of the Obama-era “Iran nuclear deal,” officially known as the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. You might also have the impression that it did this because of Trump’s decision to assassinate Qassem Soleimani, the major general in charge of Iran’s infamous Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, last week. The New York Times ran a headline on Sunday declaring that “Iran Challenges Trump, Announcing End of Nuclear Restrictions.” Time magazine took things further, declaring that “Iran Abandons 2015 Nuclear Deal Over U.S. Killing Gen. Soleimani.”

Both missed the mark and sensationalized the truth. Iran did not leave the JCPOA or even suspend its compliance with all of the agreement’s provisions. Iran remains a party to the deal—for now—and announced only that it will no longer observe the agreement’s limitations on the number of centrifuges it is permitted to operate. (Centrifuges are used to enrich uranium for civilian and military nuclear applications; the accord’s provision was intended to put a ceiling on Iran’s total capacity to produce enriched uranium.)

Nothing about Tehran’s announcement, made on Sunday, indicates that Iran is about to build a bomb: Inspectors with the International Atomic Energy Agency remain in the country, watching. Critically, Tehran also remains a party to the 1970 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as a non–nuclear weapon state, which bars it from building atomic arms. (Only four nations on earth have yet to sign the NPT: South Sudan, India, Pakistan, and Israel. North Korea pulled out of the treaty in 2003.)

The JCPOA not only made access to bomb-grade nuclear fuel—both plutonium and uranium—scarce for Iran but ensured verification means that would make it almost impossible for the nation to undertake a covert sprint to the bomb. Even as Iran violates the agreement’s centrifuge provision, it has not transgressed what would be a major red line: expelling international inspectors. Such an action would block insights into Iran’s civil nuclear activities, increasing the odds that fissile material could be diverted to a covert weapons program.