Iran Has Not Abandoned the Nuclear Deal

In other words, Iran was right on schedule, and its announcement had little to do with Soleimani. The official Iranian statement contextualized this latest move as its “fifth step” on a path to atomic energy independence, adding: “Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA will continue as before.” Unfortunately, the timing of the announcement so soon after the Soleimani strike meant that headline writers (and headline-reading pundits) couldn’t help but connect the two.

To uninitiated observers, it might have appeared that Iran was lashing out against restrictions on its nuclear program under the JCPOA as a result of the Soleimani strike—an apparent escalation that would certainly feed the talking points of Iran hawks in the U.S.—but Tehran, in fact, is coasting along the same path it had vowed to pursue almost a year ago, after American prodding. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif took to Twitter to say as much, noting that Iran had not left the JCPOA and that all the steps Iran had taken to date would be “reversible upon EFFECTIVE implementation of reciprocal obligations.” In other words, if the U.S. went back to respecting the agreement, so would Iran. Tehran couldn’t have made its case much more clearly and gradually.

Unfortunately, the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and the moves by the U.S. against Iran are ill portents for the future of the JCPOA. Since the Soleimani assassination, it is difficult to imagine Iran returning fully to compliance with the agreement. The European parties to the JCPOA, while deeply committed to the agreement, are running short on patience with Washington and Tehran, too. France has indicated it is considering invoking the accord’s dispute-resolution mechanism, which would short-circuit what remains of the deal and potentially “snap back” the expansive United Nations Security Council sanctions on Iran that had been lifted as part of the agreement.