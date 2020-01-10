Trump Finds a New Way to Lick the Boot of the Fossil Fuel Industry

If cleared, Trump’s new regulations would mean that projects with “minimum federal funding or involvement” could move forward without an assessment of climate impacts. The proposal would also release agencies from having to monitor whether a proposed project would have “cumulative impacts,” which courts have recently ruled include greenhouse gas emissions. Given that scientists from every corner of the globe agree that the world has an ever-shortening window to curb emissions, allowing the extractive industries an easier path to commodify the Earth is extremely alarming.

Unfortunately, none of what the administration has put forward is all that different from how extractive industries already operate—working around the intent of the law to continue poisoning people and the environment—but the proposed regulations would further accelerate these destructive practices. New horizontal drilling operations, natural gas pipelines, and extractive mining operations have all seen upticks since Trump took office, a direct result of his appointment of oil and gas shills to lead the Department of the Interior, Environmental Protection Agency, and Bureau of Land Management.



In recent years, in the absence of strong laws at both the federal and state levels, protests publicizing the disparities in the placement and community impact of these infrastructure projects have been the only halfway dependable routes to actually stopping them.