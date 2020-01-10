Trump Finds a New Way to Lick the Boot of the Fossil Fuel Industry

On Thursday, the Trump administration revealed its long-touted updates to the National Environmental Policy Act, the Nixon-era law that requires federal agencies to consider environmental and community impacts before approving major infrastructure projects. The result was about as heinous as expected, further codifying the administration’s current ethos of drill first, ask questions later.

NEPA is meant, in design if not always in practice, to act as a legislative safeguard against environmentally harmful practices, like pipelines being routed near major sources of drinking water or mines being operated near active neighborhoods. Still, even as currently enforced, the law has failed to meaningfully prevent environmental justice disparities in marginalized communities, such as the fact that 26 percent of Diné women surveyed in a recent study had high levels of radioactive uranium in their systems from nearby mines. The change necessary, then, is to strengthen the law and its enforcement. The current administration, as expected, has done the opposite.

If cleared, Trump’s new regulations would mean that projects with “minimum federal funding or involvement” could move forward without an assessment of climate impacts. The proposal would also release agencies from having to monitor whether a proposed project would have “cumulative impacts,” which courts have recently ruled include greenhouse gas emissions. Given that scientists from every corner of the globe agree that the world has an ever-shortening window to curb emissions, allowing the extractive industries an easier path to commodify the Earth is extremely alarming.

Unfortunately, none of what the administration has put forward is all that different from how extractive industries already operate—working around the intent of the law to continue poisoning people and the environment—but the proposed regulations would further accelerate these destructive practices. New horizontal drilling operations, natural gas pipelines, and extractive mining operations have all seen upticks since Trump took office, a direct result of his appointment of oil and gas shills to lead the Department of the Interior, Environmental Protection Agency, and Bureau of Land Management.

