The Next Standing Rock Is Everywhere

Like a great deal of former tobacco farming communities across the Tar Heel State, Robeson County is still searching for a permanent economic replacement for the agricultural industry. Tobacco, once the area’s main crop, has been declining since the 1980s, but received the decisive blow when George W. Bush signed the Fair and Equitable Tobacco Reform Act, ending a treasured piece of New Deal legislation that offered farmers a federal subsidy and set a price floor on various crops, including tobacco. By 2012, the number of people the industry employed had been halved in comparison to its 1992 totals, per the Charlotte Observer. The people of Robeson County have struggled to rebound. The promise of future employment has been the main reason to support the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas, and Southern Company Gas plan to build through West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina.

“All along the production line—from extraction, transportation, to production and export—you have marginalized communities.”

Dominion Energy and its fellow ACP backers have leaned on the popular line that the pipeline will create an estimated 885 jobs in North Carolina and 2,873 in total in the three states it would run through. But these alluring numbers are temporary, applying only to the construction phase. A 2017 capstone project completed by students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found that the projected number of permanent jobs would drop to 20 following the completion of the ACP.

You can copy and paste the above situation, swapping out the regional specifics, with whatever pipeline project you desire. Jobs usually sneak to the front of the conversation sooner or later, and the figures cited tend to be the higher numbers of the construction phase. Just last week, six state senators in New York, all Democrats from Long Island, deployed the argument in calling for the expansion of the Northeast Supply Enhancement pipeline, citing the “economy.” Republican Senator John Cornyn and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan rolled out the job promise to defend Keystone XL—so too did eleven Senate Democrats, led by former North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp. The problem is, by the time the empty promise has unraveled, it is almost always too late to do anything about it.