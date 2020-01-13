The Billionaire Grifter’s Threat to Democracy

Democrats must chart a path away from the one that led to Trump’s election in the first place, and that cannot be done by locking America into a battle between competing aristocrats. Doing so would not effectively repudiate the rising credence of taxing the rich into oblivion; it would undo all of the work that the Trump presidency has done to demonstrate how little merit resides in the billionaire class and how foolish it is to expect someone so hell-bent on accruing wealth to be a good steward of the state and the public trust. It would endorse the idea that if you are lucky enough to make billions off the stock market (or selling Wall Streeters little terminals on which they may make their billions), then you are fit to lead the country. It’s an idea that has the potential to be just as damaging as four more years of Trump. At any rate there’s not a scintilla of evidence to suggest that Steyer or Bloomberg would be successful candidates in a head-to-head matchup with Trump, whose appeal is rooted in the fact that he has successfully portrayed himself as a traitor to the plutocratic class.



Bloomberg’s immense personal wealth, which is approximately 33 times that of Steyer, might have allowed him to match Steyer’s standing in the polls had he not waited until November to jump in—and were he not deeply unlikeable and disliked. As it stands, it is very hard to imagine what Bloomberg’s path to victory would be, though he clearly envisions paving his way to victory by spending an obscene amount of money on advertisements and staff. It is nevertheless unlikely that either of these billionaires will win many primaries. But the thought that Steyer may have juked his way to second place in some of the polls, solely by dint of having the money to maximize attention, should be sobering. It demonstrates, once again, the powerful deforming effect that money can have on our democracy, and that American politics is just stupid enough to reward those who can create these distortions.



Joe Biden could be a disaster for the country and for the future of the Democratic Party, which are sadly intertwined; so could Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. A candidate who fails to grasp that the core institutions of the party, and donor-class democracy more generally, need to be reformed to prevent the permanent hold of Trumpist authoritarianism is not up to the task of wrenching America away from its slide into a nightmare future. The magnitude of the unavoidable crises we face—climate change, health care, income inequality, homelessness, endless war, opioids, student debt, the fact that life expectancy is declining, the fact that more children are killing themselves—cannot be solved by merely dispatching Trump in an election on the promise of returning to the status quo ante.



But what Steyer and Bloomberg represent is a different kind of sinister: an attempt to circumvent the democratic process with almost unlimited wealth.

Nevertheless, if there’s a benefit to a Joe Biden presidency, it’s that its problems will be familiar: He’ll be a centrist politician who does not want to “clobber” the Republican party. Biden’s insistence that his GOP counterparts will experience an “epiphany” and become inclined toward compromise is a dangerously naïve idea for someone who had a front-row seat during the Obama administration to possess, and someone should disabuse him of the notion sooner, rather than later. But what Steyer and Bloomberg represent is a different kind of sinister: an attempt to circumvent the democratic process with almost unlimited wealth. They are using the spoils of an unfair and deadly economic system to perpetuate that unfair and deadly political system. It doesn’t matter that they say they want to tax the rich if elected, because the simple fact of their candidacies is wrong. A plutocrat shouldn’t get to buy his way to the head of the party that claims it represents the working class, no matter what he says to get there. And though the Steyer Threat Level remains at yellow, the polls out of South Carolina and Nevada should be a reminder to firmly and thoroughly say—absolutely not.

