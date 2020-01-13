Toward a Working-Class Anti-War Movement

Any anti-war movement is a massive undertaking with a high risk of failure, but a clue to where we might start lies in a small study published in Foreign Policy a few months ago: It found that, by far, the Democratic presidential candidate with the most money contributed by military personnel was Bernie Sanders, a former Students for a Democratic Society peacenik and conscientious objector to the Vietnam War who has opposed many of our major military excursions since then and pledged repeatedly to cut Pentagon budgets.

It might initially seem counterintuitive for such a figure to attract military support, but Andrew Hunter, a veteran who served in the Navy from 2006 to 2012 and has been a Sanders supporter since 2016, thinks that the Vermont senator’s anti-interventionism is a crucial part of his appeal. “Most people in the military aren’t warmongering types,” he told The New Republic. “You have lots of people who got pulled into it, who have nothing else going on or come from bad circumstances. And none of those people want to be deployed, and they sure as hell don’t want to be deployed to a place where they’re gonna catch bullets.” And unlike politicians who pay lip service to supporting troops but have also attempted to, say, chip away at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Sanders has consistently advocated for soldiers when they return home. A former chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, he fended off several Republican efforts to defund the department and worked to expand veterans’ benefits: As a result, there was already a contingent of veteran support for him in the run-up to the 2016 election.

The military support for Bernie probably makes even more sense in the context of sharpening class stratification and economic insecurity. “No one wants to be away from their family, whether on deployment or in the field, so it’s appealing to a lot of people when a candidate proposes a change to the economic makeup of our society that would mean that people wouldn’t have to enlist or put themselves through a military lifestyle,” said Spenser Rapone, a former soldier who served in Afghanistan and is now earning a master’s degree in historical studies at the New School in New York. (Rapone gained notoriety for flashing “Communism Will Win” on the inside his cap during his West Point graduation, a violation of military etiquette that earned him an “other than honorable” discharge.)