Most Veterans Say America’s Wars Are a Waste. No One’s Listening to Them.

Bernie Sanders, of course, is the most mainstream antiwar politician in the U.S., which may help explain his consistently upper-tier showing in presidential preference polls—but neither Gabbard nor Sanders are considered “mainstream” Democrats. In this posited mainstream of American thought, “the Blob”—a motley amalgam of pro-engagement, pro-military national security “experts” advising both parties’ leaders—always wins the day.

Beyond individual politicians, movements for full withdrawal from Syria and Afghanistan—as well as to revoke the 2001 congressional Authorization for the Use of Military Force, a post–September 11 blank check for successive administrations to expand the war on terrorism without bound—have been dead on arrival in Congress, despite their apparent popularity among the electorate. It is almost as if politicians don’t actually care what voters want.

That’s the exact conclusion two political scientists reached in The New York Times this week. Over the past two years, Yale Professor Joshua Kalla and George Washington University Professor Ethan Porter gave U.S. legislators access to constituent polling info on a variety of issues, from mandatory minimum sentencing, gun background checks, and minimum wage to abortion and Obamacare repeal, then polled the lawmakers on what their constituents thought; what they found was that “for most politicians, voters’ views carry almost no weight at all.” This, despite the fact that 87 percent of Americans today say politics are important in their lives, and more Americans than at any time since 1990 say politics are very important to their everyday lives. There is an ever-widening disconnect between the predictable bipartisan militarism of “support the troops” politicians and the surprisingly bipartisan war-skepticism of Americans who have actually served.