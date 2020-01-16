The Silicon Valley Economy Is Here. And It’s a Nightmare.

California’s bleak housing market is a case study in how income inequality can affect even those who seem to be making a decent living. Palo Alto, for example, where Bain’s family lives, is nestled in Silicon Valley, south of San Francisco, making it one of the most expensive areas in the country. According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the average two-bedroom unit in Palo Alto rents for around $3,300 per month. It is even more difficult to afford if you earn an uneven salary, one that’s partially devoted to maintaining a car, paying for a smartphone, and other requirements for earning a living as an app worker. “As shoppers, we absorb the cost of gas, insurance, and our phone plans,” Bain said. “It creates situations where we earn negative wages,” meaning shoppers pay more than they earn.

These broad structural conditions of inequality have accelerated thanks to Big Tech’s penchant for skirting labor laws, such as the minimum wage, through classifying its employees as contract workers. When Cotten first started as an Instacart shopper, she did well, earning up to $22 per “batch.” However, Instacart soon flooded her region with new shoppers, which drove down her wages to as little as $3 an order. The added competition meant that if she couldn’t work, someone else was there to pick up the slack. Meanwhile, declining an order can cost her: Instacart can dock shoppers’ “reliability scores” for turning down orders, putting future work opportunities at risk. “There’s always some loophole to justifying giving us less money,” Cotten said. “It’s a slap in the face. It’s just teaching the algorithm that there’s always someone who is willing to work for that [low level] of pay.”

Rideshare gig drivers have reported earning so little that they resort to sleeping in their cars during off-peak times so that they don’t have to waste time commuting to higher-earning areas when they start driving the next day. Most gig companies don’t offer reimbursements for expenses like gas, parking, or tickets. Nor do they provide adequate insurance to cover wear and tear on personal vehicles, or hikes in data-usage plans for workers’ smartphones.